While Stephen A. Smith does his commentary thing, his sidekick, Ryan Clark, also hits hard with the opinions. But Cam Newton drew the ire of both. Smith applauded Clark’s loyalty while calling out Newton.

Smith’s comments were part of his Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith show, according to a post on YouTube. It had to do with Newton having Jason Whitlock on his show to trash-talk Smith.

“I have no problem with Cam Newton having Jason Whitlock on his show,” Smith said. “Didn’t mean anything to me. That wasn’t my issue with Cam at all.

“I don’t have any problem with him having Jason Whitlock or anybody else on his show. It’s Fourth And One. It’s his platform. He owns and operates it. You want to get clicks, you want to get numbers, you want to build your cache, your popularity, which is what you in this business for, and that’s what you want to do. That’s your business. I ain’t sweating it.”

Stephen A. Smith said Ryan Clark had his back

So Smith made it clear that Newton can be his own man. However, it simply lifted Clark in Smith’s eyes.

“But in the same breath that I say that, it doesn’t diminish my level of appreciation for Ryan Clark speaking on my behalf the way he did,” Smith said. “Love you, bro, with all my heart. You know how I feel about you. And I appreciate you.”

And then Smith addressed Newton again.

“Cam Newton said something, and what I’m going to say to Cam Newton respectfully, school’s in session,” Smith said. “Bro, I need you to listen because you said something that should alarm everybody. ‘This ain’t the loyalty business.’ Who told you that? And respectfully, sir, speak for yourself.”

It’s interesting to see these things played out on camera from a behind-the-scenes standpoint. This seems like the kind of thing that would be addressed between the two men. Smith said he did that. But why did he feel compelled to bring it out so publicly? Did he feel particularly burned by Newton’s comments?

Regardless, Smith added, “Cam is my man. I’m very proud of his contribution to (First Take).”