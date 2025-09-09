The Washington Nationals have endured another long season, but on Monday night, veteran slugger Josh Bell gave fans a reason to cheer. The first baseman crushed two home runs against the Miami Marlins, including a towering 413-foot blast into the upper deck that left Nationals Park buzzing.

JOSH BELL HOMERS FOR THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT 💥 This one goes to the DECK 😲pic.twitter.com/TGidp74QFF — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The shot, clocked at 110 mph off the bat, highlighted a dominant night for Bell, who went 4-for-6 with three runs scored, six RBIs, and two home runs. His performance powered the Nationals to a 15-7 win over Miami, marking his first multi-homer game of 2025 and pushing his season total to 19 long balls.

The Nationals sit at 59-84, last in the NL East and 25 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. They trail the New York Mets by 17.5 games for the final Wild Card spot, leaving them effectively eliminated from contention. A brutal 16-35 stretch over the summer buried any postseason hopes, and with a -172 run differential and the fewest runs scored in the NL, the Nationals rebuild remains a steep climb.

Bell’s power surge is one of the few positives. His 19 home runs account for nearly 13 percent of the team’s total, underscoring just how important he has been to an otherwise inconsistent offense.

The veteran first baseman opened the year with a rough stretch, hitting just .185 with 32 hits, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and 19 runs scored over his first 50 games. Over his last 50 games, however, he has turned things around, batting .274 with 45 hits, eight homers, 19 RBIs, and 21 runs scored. The resurgence recalls his 2021 campaign, when he hit 27 home runs for Washington and re-established his reputation for streaky power. Now 33, he provides leadership in a clubhouse filled with developing talents like James Wood and CJ Abrams, players expected to be central to the team’s future.

For Nationals fans, the 15-7 victory over the Marlins was more than just another game between non-contenders. It was a reminder of baseball’s ability to produce unforgettable moments. Bell’s 413-foot upper-deck blast, combined with his six RBIs, gave Washington supporters a rare reason to celebrate and stood out as a shining highlight in a season short on them.