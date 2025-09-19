It's been a history-making season for Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood. In June, Wood became the first player since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times in a game.

Earlier this month, he joined an elite group of players 22 years or under to hit over 20 home runs, over 70 walks, and over 15 stolen bases. However, there is one tidbit of history he is trying to steer clear of, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Currently, Wood has struck out 210 times this year. Not only is that the most in the MLB, but it is also more than Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes with 209.

Yes, a hitter has more strikeouts than a pitcher. It turns out, this wasn't the first time.

In 1938, Cubs pitcher Clay Bryant edged out Vince DiMaggio, the older brother of Joe DiMaggio, in strikeouts 135-134. Additionally, Chris Sale missed his final two starts last year, allowing Elly De La Cruz to come within seven 225-218 later in the season.

Meanwhile, Wood may catch a break. On Thursday, SF Giants pitcher Logan Webb passed Skenes and Wood with his 211th strikeout in his start against the Dodgers. As a result, Webb is now the league leader in strikeouts.

Also, the Phillies' Jesús Luzardo (206 K’s) and Dylan Cease of the Pirates (201) are not two far behind.

The contributions of James Wood to the Nationals

Strikeouts aside, Wood has put up some incredible numbers in his second season in DC. Currently, he is batting .257 with 145 hits, 27 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 82 runs scored.

Last year, Wood finished the year batting .264 with 78 hits, 9 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 43 runs scored. Also, he played in 78 games last season and this year has played in 149.

Furthermore, Wood represented the Nationals during the Home Run Derby in July. In the first round, Wood hit 16 home runs, six of which managed to climb over 450 feet.