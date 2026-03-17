World Baseball Classic headlines shifted after a controversial finish in Team USA’s semifinal win over the Dominican Republic on Sunday, sparking debate across the sport. The disputed call renewed focus on Major League Baseball’s planned implementation of the automated ball-strike (ABS) system, while comments from manager Mark DeRosa added another layer to the discussion.

The semifinal in Miami ended with Team USA securing a 2–1 victory. However, the final pitch quickly overshadowed the result. With two outs in the ninth inning and the tying run on base, a full-count slider appeared to drop below the strike zone. The home plate umpire instead called strike three, ending the game.

Dominican shortstop Geraldo Perdomo immediately reacted, believing he had drawn ball four. Replays and tracking data later showed the pitch finished more than two inches below the strike zone, intensifying the controversy.

As debate spread, attention turned to how technology could prevent similar outcomes. MLB on FOX shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of DeRosa addressing the call and discussing technology’s role in high-leverage moments.

“That ball had a lot of plate, and Will does a hell of a job in framing, but yeah, I’m in favor of ABS coming into the game.”

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Mark DeRosa when asked about the called strike three to end last night's game: "That ball had a lot of plate and Will does a hell of a job in framing, but yeah I'm in favor of ABS coming into the game." pic.twitter.com/qt4HcKs8DV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2026

DeRosa’s comments carry weight because they acknowledge both sides. He credited catcher Will Smith’s framing while also supporting ABS, which MLB plans to introduce in 2026.

The system would allow players to challenge calls in real time and likely would have overturned the final pitch. Such technology is increasingly viewed as essential for ensuring fairness and accuracy in critical late-game situations.

Now, the World Baseball Classic faces growing pressure to adopt similar technology as the tournament continues to evolve.