Pete Alonso’s first game with the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees quickly became a memorable one, and not just because of what happened on the field.

During the Orioles’ spring training opener on Friday, Alonso nearly recorded his first hit in the third inning, but New York Yankees prospect Kenedy Corona made a diving catch in left-center to take it away.

Alonso didn’t let that slow him down. In the sixth inning, during his third trip to the plate since leaving the New York Mets, he jumped on a first-pitch curveball from Bradley Hanner and drove it deep into the left-center stands for a two-run homer.

The 31-year-old announced his arrival in Baltimore by leading his new team to a 2-0 win over New York.

A Yankees fan had tried to poke fun at Alonso during the game as Alonso stepped to the plate for his first AB as an Oriole.

“He couldn’t make it in New York,” the fan commented.

Article Continues Below

That comment did not age well. Soon after, Alonso responded with his bat to silence any criticism about his game.

Alonso spent his first seven major league seasons with the Mets before signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles in December.

Coming into his eighth MLB season, he comes off a strong 2025 campaign, hitting .272 with a .347 on-base percentage while recording a career-high 170 hits, along with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. He also led the National League with 41 doubles.

His first home run as an Oriole was a reminder to AL East rivals like the Yankees that his power is still a threat. With Baltimore set to face New York often this season, the rivalry just gained another storyline. What started as a light jab from a fan ended with Alonso having the last word.