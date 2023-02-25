Los Angeles FC was scheduled to begin their MLS Cup defense with a major matchup in front of a massive crowd. They had a date with their bitter “El Trafico” rivals, the Los Angeles Galaxy, on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately, that game won’t be taking place on its regularly scheduled date. LAFC announced the game had been postponed due to expected severe weather in the Los Angeles area.

Hours after the club announced the postponement, LAFC announced a new date for the game. El Trafico will now emanate from the Rose Bowl on July 4, with kickoff set for 10:30 PM ET.

This news follows another weather-related postponement on MLS opening weekend. Major League Soccer postponed the scheduled match between Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City due to expected inclement weather.

Prior to the postponement, El Trafico was expected to draw a massive crowd at the Rose Bowl. North of 70,000 tickets were sold for the game, with a crowd near 80,000 expected.

El Trafico had a chance to break the single-game attendance record for an MLS game. Charlotte FC set the record last season after they drew a crowd of 74,479 for their first-ever home game.

El Trafico was the first scheduled marquee event for MLS under their new broadcast deal. MLS agreed to a 10-year broadcast rights deal with Apple TV that sees every game streamed on the platform under the new MLS Season Pass.

Now, El Trafico moves to Independence Day instead. The coming months will tell whether the game can still reach that attendance record, but it should still be a marquee game on the MLS schedule regardless.