Lionel Messi narrowly avoids accident ahead of MLS debut

On Sunday, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami officially unveiled Lionel Messi. However, the Argentine World Cup winner narrowly escaped a car accident ahead of his debut in the MLS.

According to the reports from News18, a video has emerged on social media in which the Miami police are escorting Messi's car. In the video, it can be seen that the former Barcelona man entered the intersection after jumping on the red light. It is unclear if Messi was driving the car or not. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner escaped a mishap due to the alertness of other drivers.

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr in Saudia Arabia, football anticipated a Messi-Ronaldo linkup in one club. However, the Argentine shocked the world by declining the Saudia Arabia move and preferring a move to MLS and Inter Miami instead. The left-footed magician ended his European chapter by departing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. Messi also stated that a fracture between the club fans and himself was one of the significant decisions behind leaving the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi was also linked with a move back to Barcelona, but he refused it. The club's economic situation didn't allow the Catalans to pay considerable wages to the Argentine World Cup winner. Messi was officially announced by Inter Miami yesterday, and he is set to debut against the Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

