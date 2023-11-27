As MLS teams gear up for the 2024 season, ticket deals are being established, but they don't include Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami

As MLS teams gear up for the 2024 season, ticket deals are being established, but catching a glimpse of Argentine icon Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami will come at a hefty cost for supporters, reported by GOAL.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, made a sensational move to the United States in the summer of 2023 and immediately left his mark by securing a historic Leagues Cup title at DRV PNK Stadium, solidifying his status as the most-decorated player of all time. Unsurprisingly, Messi has become a major attraction in America, drawing A-list guests and global audiences whenever he takes the field.

For the upcoming 2024 MLS campaign, plans are in motion, and teams are capitalizing on Messi's global appeal by adjusting ticket prices. Columbus Crew, for instance, offers standard entrance passes for $40 but plans to charge significantly more, between $382 and $679, for a home match against Messi's Inter Miami. Similarly, the New York Red Bulls are providing fans with a package deal, including merchandise and a ticket to their first home fixture—unless that game happens to be against Inter Miami, in which case the offer will be deferred to the second home match.

This pricing strategy is likely to become a trend, reflecting the sustained interest in Lionel Messi. Inter Miami has already announced a substantial price hike of 46 to 82 percent for season tickets in Florida, with the cost now ranging from $800 to $10,000. As Messi continues to draw crowds and elevate the profile of MLS, fans can expect ticket prices to reflect his star power.