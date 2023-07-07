Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21. The World Cup winner will play his first Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener.

Messi’s arrival in the MLS is considered epic for football fans in the United States. MLS wants to be the best football league in the world, and the Argentine’s signature will definitely put them on the road to be just that.

However, one man will treat this occasion as ‘just another match.’ Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira is aware of Messi’s grand welcome to the United States. However, he believes his team won’t be overawed by the occasion and will be raring to go.

The Mexican also warned and said, ‘As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he’s just another player.’

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s a unique opportunity. It’s a new tournament, and we have to fight for it,”

“As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he’s just another player,”

“But the truth is it’s just another game for us, (manager) Tuca Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player – obviously he’s a bit imposing, but we’re going to win,”

Messi’s debut game in the MLS would be the most expensive football match in US history. The former Barcelona talked about his move to MLS before the transfer confirmation. He said, “If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight, and think more about my family.”