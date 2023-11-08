Philadelphia Union player Kai Wagner suspended for three games by MLS for violating antidiscrimination policy.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) community was left reeling after the suspension of Philadelphia Union's star, Kai Wagner, for violating the league's antidiscrimination policy. The suspension comes after accusations that Wagner directed a racial slur towards New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood during the Union's MLS Playoff victory on October 28.

The MLS decided to suspend Wagner for three games ahead of Game 2, effective immediately. This means Wagner will be absent for Wednesday's crucial match against New England. Furthermore, if the Union is eliminated from the postseason before Wagner's suspension is complete, it will carry over into the first match of the 2024 season.

The three-game suspension handed to Wagner is expected to spark comparisons with a previous incident involving Dante Vanzeir of the New York Red Bulls, who received a six-game ban earlier this year for using a racial slur against the San Jose Earthquakes.

According to GOAL, Wagner received a relatively shorter suspension due to his honesty and willingness to accept responsibility for his actions. Wagner actively cooperated with the league's investigation and was willing to participate in a restorative program.

In addition to the suspension, Wagner will be required to take part in a league-mandated training program specifically designed to address the specific incident. MLS is also working to enhance their program, introducing a new intercultural training initiative starting next season to help players better understand and appreciate different cultures.

Wagner has already commenced his training program, which the league hopes will foster an environment where players can learn from their mistakes and promote growth within the MLS community. The suspension is a significant step towards ensuring a culture of respect and inclusion in Major League Soccer.