Major League Soccer (MLS) has launched an investigation into an alleged racism incident involving Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner and New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood, reported by GOAL. The Revolution filed a complaint with MLS, claiming that Wagner directed a racial slur at Wood during the Union's 3-1 playoff victory over the Revs on Sunday night.

The alleged incident occurred in the final moments of the match and involved Wagner reportedly using a racial slur in German towards Wood, who has Japanese and African-American heritage. Wood, who spent the earlier years of his career playing in Germany, was the target of the alleged abuse.

Wagner, a German native, is currently in the last year of his contract with the Union and is expected to depart the club at the end of the season. He has previously been selected for the MLS All-Star team twice and was part of the MLS Best XI in 2022.

In response to the allegations, MLS released a statement: “MLS is aware of the allegation that a player used discriminatory language toward an opposing player, and a review of the matter is underway. The League has been collaborating with the MLS Players Association and Black Players for Change to establish a process for addressing these types of allegations.”

This incident comes in the wake of another MLS player, FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji, revealing on social media that he was also a victim of racial abuse following his playoff match. Both cases highlight the urgency for comprehensive action within the league to address and prevent such incidents, emphasizing the need for unity and respect among players and fans alike. MLS continues to investigate these claims, underscoring its commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for everyone involved in the sport.