Minnesota United and FC Dallas meet in the USA’s Major League Soccer! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Minnesota United-Dallas prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Loons (3-2-3) have lost their last three league matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run. Minnesota United secured their place in the fourth round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday when they picked up a 3-1 win over Detroit City FC. Franco Fragapane, Emmanuel Iwe, and Luis AMarilla were on the scoresheet for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas (4-2-3) was denied a third win on the spin last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. The Toros only got 45% ball possession and got a consolation goal from Jose Antonio Martinez in the 77th minute.

Here are the Minnesota United-Dallas soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Minnesota United-Dallas Odds

Minnesota United: +105

FC Dallas: +230

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +102

Under 2.5 Goals: -126

How to Watch Minnesota United vs. Dallas

TV: Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV, SiriusXM FC

Stream: Bet365, DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, fuboTV, MLS League Pass, Sling Blue

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Why Minnesota United Can Beat Dallas

Minnesota United will be hoping for a repeat of their last result, following the 1-3 US Open Cup triumph versus Detroit City. Goals from Franco Fragapane (60′), Emmanuel Iwe (63′), and Luis Amarilla (66′) made sure that the Loons’ 18 total shots and six shots on target were not put to waste.

Despite brushing Detroit in the Open Cup, Adrian Heath’s boys were not up to par last week when they locked horns with Seattle Sounders. The MLS brawl at Lumen Field was completely under the home team’s control as they had 66% possession and more shots.

It is not been often in recent times that Minnesota United has kept a clean sheet. In fact, Minnesota United have seen their defense breached in five of their previous six matches, shipping seven goals during that time. Still, time will tell if the trend shall persist in this match. The Loons did manage to get clean sheets in their 1-0 wins over FC Dallas and Saint Louis City FC.

Minnesota hopes that its 3-2-3 record improves this season. So far, they have delivered eight goals, three coming from assists, and surrendered eight as well. The Loons have a 3-1-1 record at home, where all of their eight goals were made. The trio of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Luis Amarilla, and Mender Garcia lead the team with two goals each. Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson, and Zarek Valentin have one assist apiece. Minnesota United is in seventh place in the Western Conference with 11 points.

There will be several players absent in this game. Emanuel Reynoso is suspended while Ryen Jiba (knee), Mikael Marques (ankle), and Bakaye Dibassy (thigh muscle rupture) will not be able to feature for Minnesota United gaffer Adrian Heath. Kervin Arriaga is questionable as he deals with a thigh issue, but he might push for a start.

It seems likely that Loons will probably use the 4-2-3-1 formation, handing starts to Dayne St. Clair, Zarek Valentin, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, DJ Taylor, Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Mender García.

Why Dallas Can Beat Minnesota United

Following on from a loss in their previous game against New York City FC in MLS competition, FC Dallas will be hoping to turn things around here. In that match, FC Dallas managed 45% possession and 16 attempts on goal with eight of them on target. New York City dominated the game, where Santiago Rodríguez got a brace and Talles Magno sneaked one, while Gabriel Pereira got one assist.

The stats tell the story that FC Dallas has been scored against in eight of their last nine games, seeing their opponents hit 11 goals in all. At the back, FC Dallas has been far from perfect. The Burn has just secured one clean sheet, and they are expected to hit or exceed their averages of 16.1 tackles, 9.8 interceptions, 18.6 clearances, and 3.2 saves

Coach Nico Estevez’s boys are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 14 points to their name. Sure, newly established St. Louis City, Seattle Sounders, and the 2022 MLS champs, Los Angeles, are higher up the ladder but Dallas is starting to perform better and better with each passing week. The Hoops have been doing quite well this season, with a somewhat mediocre goal difference consisting of 12 goals scored and 11 conceded. Dallas is hoping to enhance its 4-2-3 record, especially their 1-1-2 road record where they scored four goals and gave up six.

Owing to an otherwise available group of players, there are only two fitness worries for the FC Dallas gaffer Nico Estévez to contend with. Tarik Scott (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) will not be in action. Alan Velasco has a questionable status as he deals with a right knee sprain.

Jesus Fereira will continue leading the attack for the Hoops. where has already tallied five goals. Alan Velasco looks to add to his two-goal tally. Paul Arriola and Geovane lead the team with two assists each. As a squad, Dallas averages 11.7 total shots, 4.9 corner kicks, and 1.3 goals per game.

The Toros appear most likely to play in a 4-3-3 formation, starting Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari Burgess, J. Antonio Martínez, Marco Farfan, Sebastian Lletget, Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, and Jáder Obrian.

Final Minnesota United-Dallas Prediction & Pick

Minnesota may have been caught in a bit of a funk but they will take the win here at the Allianz Field. Fewer goals will be seen but the hosts will take control in their home soil.

Final Minnesota United-Dallas Prediction & Pick: Minnesota United (+105), Under 2.5 goals (-126)