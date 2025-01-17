Neymar might be on his way out from Saudi Arabia, which could see him ending up in Major League Soccer in the United States. However, the team in pursuit of his services happens to be the Chicago Fire FC.

Chicago has been making the effort to acquire the star winger from the Saudi Pro League, per The Athletic's Paul Tenorio and Mario Cortegana. Other suitors like Inter Miami CF, who have Neymar's former co-stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, wouldn't be able to get him due to financial restrictions imposed by the league.

“Sources cautioned that MLS is not currently a priority for Neymar and his family, despite the exploratory dialogue between his camp and representatives of the Fire,” Tenorio and Cortegana said.

“Signing a superstar of Neymar’s caliber would certainly give Chicago a huge boost within the market and within the U.S., and playing in Soldier Field with a capacity of 61,500 would also provide some flexibility in terms of how much revenue Chicago could bring in on gamedays in order to justify a costly acquisition.”

In seven appearances with Al Hilal, Neymar has only scored one goal as severe injuries kept him off the pitch in his two years with the Saudi club.

Why Neymar and Chicago Fire won't work out

Neymar has said a while back that he would be interested in playing in the MLS at a later point in his career, per CNN. Where that destination could be, whether it's Inter Miami or the Chicago Fire, remains to be seen.

Neymar expressed the desire to reunite with Messi and Suarez, players he won a UEFA Champions League with in 2015 as they formed a dynamic trio in the Barcelona attack before his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible,” Neymar said in the CNN interview. “They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises.”

Neymar is trying to return to his superstar form after a torn ACL in October 2023 sidelined him for a year before he returned in October 2024. However, a hamstring injury he sustained the following month sidelined him once again, and he's not registered on Al Hilal's roster for upcoming games.

As for his status with the Brazil national team, he seeks to be with the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup happening in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

That is why the MLS could present a solid fit for him, as he would play in a surrounding familiar to him and would give him the best preparation for what could be his last appearance in a World Cup.

What Neymar needs right now to accomplish his goal of winning the World Cup is stability and familiarity.

Playing in Miami with star teammates he's played with for years give him that advantage while Chicago does not. That is an aspect the Fire must figure out if they were to convince the Brazil star to join them.