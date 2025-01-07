Neymar made a name for himself at FC Barcelona many years ago alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. With the Brazilian's contract at Al Hilal set to expire in June, he's hinted at a potential reunion with his former teammates at Inter Miami.

“Obviously playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible,” Neymar told CNN Sport. “They are my friends, we still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio.

“I am happy at Al Hilal and in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises.”

While Neymar may be happy in the Saudi Pro League, he's barely stepped foot on the pitch since leaving PSG for the Middle East. The forward tore his ACL shortly after joining the club and has dealt with other injuries since. In total, Neymar has made just seven appearances since signing in August of 2023.

Given his lack of availability, it's hard to imagine Al Hilal signing the 32-year-old to a new deal. A move to the MLS to play for Inter Miami is not unrealistic, though, especially with David Beckham running the show for the Herons. Messi and Suarez were brilliant for the Supporter's Shield winners in 2024, but the club was shockingly knocked out of the playoffs early by Atlanta United.

With Neymar likely to be a free agent in the summer, it's hard to imagine him heading back to Europe. Although he's still a talented player, the Brazil international struggles to stay healthy. Perhaps this is the time in his career to follow his ex-Barca compatriots and head overseas to the MLS.

After all, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are also playing for Inter Miami. There's no shortage of familiar faces for Neymar to see if he did in fact reunite with his old friends.

Only time will tell.