The Tennessee Titans are looking to return to playoff contention under the leadership of second-year GM Mike Borgonzi and new head coach Robert Saleh. After using last year's number one overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans have their potential franchise signal-caller. Now, as Saleh looks to implement his vision for Tennessee's roster, a familiar face will join him in Nashville. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, the Titans will sign former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year deal.

“More defensive help in Tennessee: Former 49ers DT Jordan Elliott is signing a two-year, $8 million deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Titans, per his agent Malki Kawa,” posted Schefter on Tuesday evening. “Elliott will reunite with former 49ers DC and Titans HC Robert Saleh.”

Elliott should be a key cog in the Titans' defensive line rotation. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Elliott played in San Francisco in each of the last two campaigns. Last year, under Saleh, the former third-rounder had 31 tackles, four stuffs, and a defended pass. In Tennessee, he will certainly get a solid share of snaps. Is Elliott just the latest piece of the puzzle in Saleh's revamped roster?

Titans looking forward to a fresh start under new head coach Robert Saleh

Article Continues Below

After a three-and-a-half-year stint as head coach of the New York Jets, Saleh was fired. He returned to San Francisco ahead of the 2025 season to begin a second tenure as the 49ers defensive coordinator. Saleh got the Niners defense back into fighting shape despite numerous injuries and became one of the hottest names on the coaching market. Borgonzi and the Titans leadership elected to hire Saleh to help lead their rebuild on the field.

Saleh will spearhead the Titans' defensive makeover, while Brian Daboll, the former New York Giants' head coach, is Ward's new offensive coordinator. The duo have a tough path ahead of them. However, the AFC South is ripe for the taking. With a few more moves, it's possible that Tennessee could dethrone the Jacksonville Jaguars next fall. If that happens, then Elliott made the right call in following his coach eastward.