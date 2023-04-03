Dwayne Johnson may not have appeared at WrestleMania to go toe-to-toe with his cousin Roman Reigns last night, but the Black Adam actor revealed plans for a live-action Moana film, which he will return for.

At Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast, Johnson announced a live-action remake of Moana. Johnson would then take to Twitter to post a pre-recorded video with his daughters to coincide with the official announcement. The caption of the tweet read, “Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.”

In the video itself, Johnson confirmed his involvement with the project and said he’ll be bringing his character from the animated film, Maui, to life.

Disney has been very keen on churning out live-action remakes of their animated classics in recent years, but Moana has to be one of the fastest — if not the fastest — turnarounds for any of these remakes. It’s not that surprising that Disney would want to strike while the iron is hot. Moana was released in 2016 and grossed $643 million during its theatrical run and received two Academy Award nominations that year. It was also amongst 2021’s top-streamed films with 8.9 billion minutes watched (just behind Luca in that year) according to Deadline and Nielsen.

Despite the exciting announcement, it appears that the live-action Moana film is still in early development so there’s no release date quite yet.