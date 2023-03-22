Zachary Levi, who plays the superhero Shazam in the DC Extended Universe, seems to be supporting a report from The Wrap claiming that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson blocked a post-credits scene featuring Shazam in Black Adam. Johnson, who stars as Black Adam, “vetoed a planned post-credits scene in Black Adam, which would have seen Shazam recruited by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, and other costumed heroes, into the Justice Society of America,” according to the report.

Instead, Dwayne Johnson insisted on having Henry Cavill’s Superman appear in a post-credits scene, despite Cavill later being removed from the role of Superman. Johnson also confirmed that he would not be reprising his role as Black Adam in the DCU, despite having a long-standing interest in the project.

The reports of Johnson’s interference have reignited rumors of tension between the two actors. Levi posted a screenshot of The Wrap’s article on his Instagram Story with the caption “The truth will set you free.” However, he has not directly addressed the allegations of Johnson’s actions.

Both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to Shazam!, received mixed reviews and underwhelming box office returns. The director of Fury of the Gods, David F. Sandberg, took to Twitter to defend his film, stating that he was surprised by the low critical score, but happy with the high audience score. Levi also suggested that the poor box office performance of the film was due to inadequate marketing.

The DCU is currently undergoing a revamp under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. It remains to be seen whether the reports of Johnson’s behavior will affect his future involvement in the franchise, or if Shazam and Black Adam will ever appear together on screen.