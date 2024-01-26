Discover Mohamed Salah's response to controversy as he addresses his early AFCON departure due to a hamstring injury and Liverpool return.

In the controversy surrounding Mohamed Salah's early departure from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to a hamstring injury, the Liverpool forward has addressed the criticism on social media. Salah's return to Liverpool from Egypt's AFCON camp sparked accusations of orchestrating an exit from the tournament. On Twitter, the 31-year-old asserted, “Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program, and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team as was agreed upon from the beginning… I also love it and its people… try harder.”

Despite the backlash, it was revealed that the national team had already planned for Salah's return after receiving treatment at Liverpool, especially if Egypt advances to the later stages of the competition. Salah had played a pivotal role in the tournament, securing a point for the Pharaohs with a dramatic 97th-minute penalty against Mozambique. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short as he suffered a hamstring injury in the subsequent draw with Ghana.

In Salah's absence, Egypt secured their place in the quarter-finals with a third consecutive 2-2 draw against Cape Verde on Monday. As they prepare to face DR Congo in the next round on Sunday, the seven-time AFCON winners aim to advance without their star player. Liverpool has staunchly defended Salah against accusations, with assistant boss Pep Lijnders emphasizing the player's commitment, stating, “You should never doubt the commitment of Mo Salah. I never met a guy who is more committed to the life of being a professional football player. I know that his country is devastated to lose him; we were devastated to hear that he got injured.”

As Liverpool navigates through domestic and continental competitions, they eagerly anticipate Salah's swift recovery, highlighting his significant role in the team's aspirations for success.