In a shocking turn of events, Mohamed Salah‘s former teammate, Ahmed Refaat, experienced a heart attack on the pitch, leaving him breathless for over an hour, reported by GOAL. The 30-year-old forward, who had previously played alongside Mohamed Salah for the Egyptian national team, collapsed during a match between Modern Future FC and Ittihad of Alexandria in the Egyptian Premier League.
Refaat, starting the game on the bench, was brought into play just after the hour mark. However, in the closing minutes of the match, he suffered a sudden collapse, prompting immediate medical attention. He was swiftly transported to the hospital, leading to the suspension of the game.
Currently in intensive care, Refaat's condition is being closely monitored by medical professionals. Modern Future FC provided updates, revealing the severity of the situation. The club stated that Refaat's heart had stopped for over an hour despite resuscitation attempts by the medical staff at Zamzam Hospital. While his heart rate gradually improved, his condition remains medically unstable, hindering any immediate transfer.
The club emphasized that they are monitoring the situation closely, providing updates as soon as possible. They urged the media to respect Refaat's personal life and health, requesting Egyptian football fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers for a swift and complete recovery.
Ahmed Refaat, with nine senior caps for Egypt, has been associated with Modern Future FC since October 2021 and previously achieved success with Zamalek, winning the Egyptian Cup and Super Cup. The football community awaits further updates on his health as he battles through this critical period.