The Miami Dolphins broke out of their slump in Week 8, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34–10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to improve to 2–6. Amid mounting criticism for weeks of inconsistent play, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa silenced his critics with one of his most efficient performances of the season while battling a swollen eye that nearly kept him out.

The 27-year-old woke up Sunday morning with his left eye swollen shut, uncertain if it was a sty or an allergic reaction. The injury forced him to wear a visor for the first time in his NFL career. Yet the ailment didn’t hinder his precision. Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes (77%) for 205 yards, four touchdowns, and no turnovers. His 7.9 yards per attempt was his second-highest figure of the season.

This outing came after back-to-back losses in which Tagovailoa threw six interceptions and just one touchdown. However, he turned things around against Atlanta.

“This was probably one of the best team wins we’ve had …,” Tagovailoa said postgame, donning sunglasses to cover the swollen eye, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “This is the sort of swag we’ve got to carry over to next week.”

Miami’s offense converted six of 13 third downs and scored touchdowns on three of five red zone trips, all through the air. Offensive tweaks made by head coach Mike McDaniel were another major factor in the win.

For the first time in McDaniel’s tenure, the Dolphins used a six-offensive-lineman set, emphasizing the ground game. The team ran for 140 yards on 37 carries, led by De’Von Achane’s 67 yards on 18 attempts and rookie Ollie Gordon III’s 46 yards plus a 20-yard receiving touchdown.

Tagovailoa’s four touchdown passes went to Achane, Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle, and Gordon. His 43-yard strike to Waddle early in the second half widened the margin to 24–3 and all but secured the win.

Miami held Atlanta to just 213 total yards, limiting quarterback Kirk Cousins to 173 passing yards and running back Bijan Robinson to 25 yards on nine carries. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the charge with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack, while the unit held the Falcons to two-of-11 on third downs.

The Dolphins will now turn their attention to Thursday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.