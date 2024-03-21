The UFC is back in the Las Vegas Apex on Saturday as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick for the exciting fight card. The action starts in the Heavyweight Division as Nigeria's Mohammed Usman takes on England's Mick Parkin. Check out our UFC odds series for our Usman-Parkin prediction and pick.
Mohammed Usman (10-2) comes into this fight with an unblemished 3-0 record in the UFC. After winning Season 30 of the Ultimate Fighter with a knockout over Zac Pauga, Usman was able to follow up with back-to-back unanimous decisions over Junior Tafa and Jake Collier. He'll look to continue his unbeaten streak against another hot prospect. Usman stands 6'2″ with a 79-inch reach.
Mick Parkin (8-0) comes in with a 2-0 UFC record after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. He won both of his bouts by unanimous decision over Jamal Pogues and Caio Machado. He'll look to continue evolving his game as the slight betting favorite against Usman. Parkin stands 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Mohammed Usman-Mick Parkin Odds
Mohammed Usman: +126
Mick Parkin: -146
Over 2.5 rounds: -160
Under 2.5 rounds: +130
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Mohammed Usman Will Win
Mohammed “The Motor” Usman has certainly been living up to his nickname with the wrestling pace he's been able to put on his opponents. His power is clearly a threat and while he isn't the most fluid striker, he can turn the lights out in an instant with a clean shot. Usman uses much of his striking to set up his takedowns, but he's had trouble bringing down some of his taller opponents. Mick Parkin will have some height on him so it may be in Usman's best interest to get this fight to the ground.
Usman will fall behind in this fight if he tries to rely on his hand speed and boxing. Mick Parkin is a seasoned boxer and does great work from a tight pocket. However, Usman is the much more explosive athlete and can dictate where this fight goes with his wrestling. He can look to throw elbows from the clinch and stun Parkin with dirty boxing, but his best chance of winning an upset comes from his overwhelming ground-and-pound.
Why Mick Parkin Will Win
Mick Parkin has been able to impress in each of his first two UFC fights and he seems to be evolving each time out. His presence in the octagon has gotten much better and he's been able to improve his movement around the cage. His hands are deceptively fast and he's gotten better about defending shots coming his way, but he's still relying on his chin and absorbing more than his opponent up to this point. Look for Parkin to start this fight fast and crowd Usman with his boxing pressure early.
Parkin comes into this fight as the short betting favorite on the count of his more technical striking. He has the much crisper boxing and his combinations flow together very well. He'll have to avoid the big power shots coming from Usman but working his way inside and finding short uppercuts to the chin. If he's able to stick his jab and keep a constant flow of striking output, he should be able to win this fight.
Final Mohammed Usman-Mick Parkin Prediction & Pick
The should be an exciting fight to kick off the UFC Vegas 89 card and as the case is always with the Heavyweight Division, either fighter will be able to end this bout with just one shot. Mick Parkin isn't typically a knockout fighter and Mohammed Usman has fought his last two fights to a decision. With the total set where it is, expect this fight to be on the longer side as we're likely to see the judges' scorecards.
Mohammed Usman is the much better athlete and can win this fight on the back of his wrestling, but he hasn't been able to really implement his game plan to the fullest. In the striking, he'll have to be very methodical in closing the distance against Parkin.
Mick Parkin will have the better boxing hands, but he's giving up some ground in the speed and movement categories. He'll have to fight behind a consistent jab and discourage Usman from closing the distance without taking some punishment in return.
For this fight, we're going to roll with Mohammed Usman to get the win. Fighting in the small cage certainly helps his chances with how explosive he is in his movements and I'm expecting him to take a big leap in terms of his striking skills. Look for him to utilize his wrestling and put Parkin on his back during this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Mohammed Usman-Mick Parkin Prediction & Pick: Mohammed Usman (+126)