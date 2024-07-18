UFC Vegas 94: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba kicks off the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Mohammed Usman and Thomas Petersen. Usman is coming off his first loss inside the Octagon in his last fight meanwhile, Peterson is still searching for his first victory when he comes into his second fight inside the Octagon this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Usman-Petersen prediction and pick.

Mohammed Usman (10-3) suffered his first defeat inside the Octagon when he lost a unanimous decision to Mick Parkin. Usman was riding a three-fight unbeaten streak into his last fight and will be looking to gain some momentum back when he takes on Thomas Petersen in the Apex this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

Thomas Petersen (8-2) secured his contract on the Contender Series with a second-round submission victory over former TUF alumni Chandler Cole. Unfortunately, his UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he suffered only his second defeat in his career via unanimous decision against Jamal Pogues. Petersen will now be looking to get his first victory inside the Octagon when he takes on Mohammed Usman this weekend in Las Vegas.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Mohammed Usman-Thomas Petersen Odds

Mohammed Usman: -130

Thomas Petersen: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Mohammed Usman Will Win

Mohammed Usman is set to face Thomas Petersen this weekend at UFC Vegas 94, and several factors suggest that Usman has the upper hand in this heavyweight bout. Known as “The Motor,” Usman brings a combination of athleticism, power, and experience that could prove too much for Petersen to handle.

Usman stands at 6’2″ with a reach of 79 inches, giving him a slight reach advantage over Petersen, who stands at 6’1″ with a 74-inch reach. Usman’s athletic background, including his time as a football player, translates well into his MMA career, providing him with explosive power and quick movement around the Octagon. His ability to maintain distance and use his reach effectively will be crucial in neutralizing Petersen’s wrestling-centric approach.

Usman’s experience in the UFC and other promotions has honed his skills against high-level competition. He won the Ultimate Fighter Season 30 finale and has continued to improve, securing a unanimous decision victory over Jake Collier in his last fight. This experience, combined with his training at Fortis MMA, has refined his game, making him a more complete and dangerous fighter.

While Petersen’s wrestling is formidable, averaging nearly 3 takedowns per fight and boasting a 100% takedown defense, Usman’s own wrestling background and physical strength should allow him to counter Petersen’s attempts to control the fight on the ground. Usman’s ability to stuff takedowns and keep the fight standing will be crucial in leveraging his striking advantage.

Mohammed Usman’s combination of physical attributes, striking power, and experience positions him as the likely victor against Thomas Petersen at UFC Vegas 94. His ability to control the distance, coupled with his knockout potential, suggests that Usman will emerge victorious, potentially by knockout, in this highly anticipated heavyweight clash.

Why Thomas Petersen Will Win

Thomas Petersen is poised to secure a victory against Mohammed Usman in their heavyweight clash at UFC Vegas 94 this Saturday. Despite being the slight underdog, Petersen’s skill set and recent performances suggest he has the tools to overcome Usman’s physical advantages.

Petersen’s wrestling background is likely to be the key factor in this matchup. With an impressive average of nearly 3 takedowns per fight and a 100% takedown defense, “The Train” has the grappling skills to control the pace and location of the fight. This wrestling prowess could neutralize Usman’s striking advantage and force the fight into Petersen’s comfort zone on the ground.

Petersen’s knockout power shouldn’t be underestimated either. With 7 of his 8 wins coming by KO/TKO, he possesses the ability to end the fight at any moment. This power, combined with his wrestling threat, creates a dangerous mix that Usman will struggle to contend with.

Although Usman is more experienced in the UFC, Petersen’s recent performances indicate he’s rapidly improving and adapting to the highest level of competition. His loss to Jamal Pogues in his UFC debut likely provided valuable lessons that he’ll apply in this fight.

The odds are close for a reason, but Petersen’s wrestling acumen, knockout power, and improving skill set make him a strong candidate to upset Usman. Expect Petersen to use his grappling to control the fight, potentially securing a ground-and-pound TKO or a hard-fought decision victory in what promises to be a grueling heavyweight contest.

Final Mohammed Usman-Thomas Petersen Prediction & Pick

Thomas Petersen will emerge victorious against Mohammed Usman at UFC Vegas 94 through his wrestling and grappling. Petersen’s superior wrestling skills, averaging nearly 3 takedowns per fight, will be the key to neutralizing Usman’s striking advantage.

Expect Petersen to close the distance quickly, negating Usman’s reach, and initiate clinches to wear down his opponent. Petersen’s relentless pressure and ground control should allow him to dominate the fight, potentially leading to a ground-and-pound TKO victory. Even if he can’t secure a finish, Petersen’s wrestling prowess and ability to control the fight’s location will likely earn him a hard-fought decision win against the more athletic but less technically proficient Usman.

Final Mohammed Usman-Thomas Petersen Prediction & Pick: Thomas Petersen (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)