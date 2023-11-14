Tory Tunnell spoke about casting the Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell father-son duo in the new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series.

The new Godzilla spin-off series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, features the father-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

They have acted together before. Wyatt acted in Escape from L.A. and Soldier in the 90s. In the case of the latter, Wyatt actually played a younger version of his father's character. A quarter-decade later, the Russell duo does it again.

A no-brainer

Producer Tory Tunnell revealed to ClutchPoints how those conversations began. “When we were talking about Kurt Russell, our amazing casting director, Ronna Kress, said, ‘What about Wyatt to play the younger Lee Shaw?' And it just felt like, ‘Well, obviously we have to do that. That's so exciting.”

She continued by describing the duo as a “dream.”

“We love the Russells,” Tunnell confessed. “They're incredible. And it was something where they've been looking to work together.

“They've been offered so many father and son roles. And I think what was really exciting to them was to play the same role. And it was fun to see them,” she added.

Tunnell added that Russell had to “pull back and lean into who Wyatt is,” while his son had to “charge himself up and be a little bit more Kurt Russell.”

She lamented that the father-son duo “had a blast” acting with each other. “They really just felt like it was such an exciting, dynamic thing for them to work on their own time. And they really built a character together, which I think you can really feel on screen,” she said. “And so it was a dream when they said that they were interested the guys have brought so much — they're so passionate about the show and they brought so much to the table.”

“It's been just such an incredible pleasure working with them,” she concluded.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters picks up in the aftermath of Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla film. It's an extension of the MonsterVerse and follows the Monarch organization as they discover new Titans. Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and John Goodman also star in the series.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere on November 17 on Apple TV+.