The team that put together Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, has some encouraging updates on a possible season two.

If you're a fan of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+, you're in luck with the possibility of a second season.

The Direct broke the story and heard from multiple key creative team members that Season 2 was a real possibility for the monster series.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two possibilities

“Well, it wasn't designed as a limited series,” executive producer Matt Fraction said. “We certainly love the characters and laying in the world. And if we are so lucky and so fortunate, I think we could keep going for as long as people want to keep watching, quite honestly. Yeah.”

The showrunner, Chris Black, seemed optimistic, too. He was asked about another season and said, “I mean, it's really up to the viewers and the fans. We hope that they respond to the story that, what we're talking, [and] that they'll want to see more.”

Black noted how they have to keep the story going.

“We had to sort of build this from the ground up as a TV series, as something that was going to go for 10 hours and hopefully, if we're lucky, two seasons, three seasons — whatever we're lucky enough to get,” he said.

The director, Matt Shakman, doesn't want to jump right into second-season rumors until they get a feel for how the first season has gone.

“We poured our heart and soul into this season. We love it. We're so proud of it. We hope people love it. If I could knock on some wood, I would hate to talk about future seasons until people have a chance to watch this one. And hopefully, they love it,” Shakman said.

If anything gets confirmed for Monarchs: Legacy of Monsters season two — or beyond — we'll be sure to report it here as soon as the news arrives. That would be some monster-sized news we'd love.