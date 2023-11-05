Godzilla and some of its fellow Titans are on display in new images from the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Godzilla is poised to invade TV screens in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, alongside several other Titans from Legendary's MonsterVerse. Ahead of the series premiere, audiences have been given a fresh look at the god reptile and its fellow Titans set to appear over the course of the series.

Godzilla has been front-and-center in most of the marketing material for the Apple TV+ series since its first trailer teased the mysterious government agency's history chasing down Titans. It continued with new images released of Godzilla, which appear to be taken from when the monster arrived in San Francisco during the events of 2014's Godzilla. The images also provided looks at Titans dubbed Mother Longlegs, Mantleclaw, and the Endoswarmer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

While the Mantleclaw and Endoswarmer appear to be new additions to Legendary's MonsterVerse, audiences have already gotten a brief look at Mother Longlegs during the evens of 2017's Kong: Skull Island. The stranded survey and military team have a brief run-in with one while exploring Skull Island, with one soldier suffering a deadly fate at one of the monstrous spider's legs.

It looks to be the proverbial tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Titans audiences will get to see over the series' ten-episode season. The series is set to follow two siblings in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla as they uncover their familial ties to Monarch dating back to the 1950s.

Audiences have plenty more to look forward to from Legendary's MonsterVerse in the coming year, as well, with the franchise's next film slated to release April 14, 2024. The film, titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will see the monsters reunite on the big screen to take on a threat born of the titular Titans' long and ancient rivalry.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023.