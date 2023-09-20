Comedian and actress Mo'Nique declared her support for the actors and writers striking in Hollywood and called out CBS over how they've handled syndication of the black media classic “The Parkers”. Mo'Nique, an alumna of Morgan State, took to Instagram to challenge CBS to pay fair compensation to her and other actors and actresses who were featured on The Parkers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Mo'Nique claims that in the 24 years that the show has been on air, the media conglomerate says that they've made no money. The Parkers, a spinoff of Moesha, premiered in August 1999 and aired its final episode in May 2004. Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks say that executive producers have told them that it took $70 million to make the show and that the show had made over $700 million by 2009 via profit participation statements. By then, the show was being syndicated and broadcast by cable channels such as BET, and DVDs of the show and its seasons were produced and sold.

However, Hicks says that the network reports that there was a billion-dollar deficit. This has caused Mo'Nique to speak out and call on CBS to give her and Countess Vaughn, who played Kim on the program, fair compensation.

“So, what we're asking you CBS is can you please treat these two black women fairly? When our brother Dave Chappelle, who ironically had a deal with CBS, said that he signed a deal out of desperation and it was a bad deal. They were able to go back and do the right thing and they made that deal fair and paid Dave Chappelle what he rightfully deserved. What we're asking CBS is don't pay us anymore, but don't pay us any less.”

CBS has not responded to the video as of this writing.