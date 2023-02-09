With the participants for both the mens and women’s 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber matches officially set, fans have already started placing their bets on who they would like to see win the United States Championship at the Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based “Premiun Live Event.”

Some expect the current champion, Austin Theory, to retain, while others like the most tenured member of the match, Seth Rollins, and others still have a younger guy, like Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, or even Damian Priest as the new holder of the US Title. But what about Montez Ford, high-flying-est member of the Street Profits who secured a spot in the match by beating Elias in a qualifying match on RAW? Though his singles run isn’t particularly prolific, fans have been hyping up a Ford singles run for years and Paul “Triple H” Levesquue may use this opportunity to finally put Mr. Bianca Belair over once and for all heading into WrestleMania 39.

Fortunately for Ford, one of those fans in none other than Big E, the future WWE Hall of Famer and long-time member of New Day. Speaking with the crew on a recent episode of The Bump alongside Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Dakota Kai, and Bayley of Damage CTRL, Big E made a point of not overlooking Ford, as he’s been ready to pop off as a legit superstar for years now.

“It’s hard not to be a Montez guy,” Big E said via Fightful. “You talk about someone who has all the tools, charismatic as h*ll, absurdly athletic. He has everything, so it’s about time for Montez to get his. I’m excited to see his rise and see his run. Talk about a star. Guy has screamed ‘star’ for a long time, so it’s time to get Montez cooking.”

Now, if there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about a member of a tag team being ready for a star-making moment within WWE for a very long time, it’s Big E, as fans clamoured for years to see him go on a solo run and his eventual run with the WWE Championship was a real highlight of the fall of 2021. Still, it doesn’t matter how much fans want to see Ford win the belt, to really get over, he needs to convince the highers ups that he’s a performer worthy of elevation and the United States Championship. Fortunately, what better place to go over than the Elimination Chamber, the very place where Theory really went over in a match with Brock Lesnar one year prior.

"Oh if they can do this, I can do this too." @AustinCreedWins and @WWEBigE discuss the impact that @TrueKofi has had on them and the WWE Universe. #BlackHistoryMonth#WWETheBumppic.twitter.com/ght0P9NQ44 — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2023

It’s one-for-all and all-for-one with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in WWE.

After going 1-for-2 in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, the Street Profits were cornered by Byron Saxton in the locker room to ask about how it felt for Ford to go over in his match with Elias but for Dawkins to lose his match to Priest. Before Dawkins could respond, Ford shut down Saxton’s line of questioning, suggesting that when one Street Profit wins both Street Profits win.

“Do you know what Byron, you know what time of the year it is, we are not going to start the interview off like that, because when one of us win, all of us win, okay?” Ford asked. “Now you’ve got to bring up the fact that my right-hand man 100 grand Angelo Dawkins came up short in his match tonight. No, because you know who came out as the victor? His right-hand man, 100 grand, Montez Ford, the other half of the Street Profits, okay? When one of us win, we all win, because everybody loses when the family feuds, okay? So ain’t no winners and losers here. We’re all winners, and no matter what, I’m gonna have your back till the end. Till the end. Yes, because I’m going to the Chamber. Yeah, oh yeah, yeah. Now let’s go celebrate, man! Go get that two-by-four, the barbed wire, the Kool-Aid, and that bucket of that protein that you know that I like and meet me by the 7-Eleven off Colonial.”

Can Ford elevate the Profits as a team with a United States Championship win at Elimination Chamber? Or would his solo win lead to tension between the duo, with the Street Profits eventually going the way of Toxic Attraction on NXT? While only time will tell, it’s safe to say that Ford has plenty of support from performers in the back like Big E and in a sport built around storytelling, that sort of on-roster momentum can prove the difference between being afforded a chance and being overlooked yet again.