For the first time in WWE history, the United States Championship will be on the line in the Elimination Chamber match. At Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

This match has a good mix of talent, ranging from veterans to young up-and-coming talent. Seth Rollins is by far the most experienced in this match, but the underdog mentality and wrestling style from Johnny Gargano make him a sneaky favorite. Damian Priest, a former United States champion, could bring some gold to The Judgement Day. Although he has only been on the main roster for a few weeks, Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. And, of course, Austin Theory can continue to prove the doubters wrong and come out of this match looking as legit as ever. As a matter of fact, every superstar in this match has been a former singles champion besides one person.

Montez Ford is getting his first major opportunity as a singles competitor at Elimination Chamber. Ford defeated Elias on Monday Night Raw to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Corey Graves described this as “the biggest singles opportunity of his career.” After being a member of The Street Profits since 2016, Ford is finally receiving a spotlight as a singles competitor.

A few weeks ago, I said Montez Ford may be a future world champion in WWE. I believe Ford can be a world champion someday and a main-event star very soon. He’s so talented that former WWE writer Chris Dunn believes Ford should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship:

“I’m biased, I feel like Montez is the guy,” Dunn said. “He can be a babyface or a heel. He has the body for both. He has the talking skills for both. I think there are a couple of minor things he can improve on, but it feels like he can be the face of the company.”

Although I don’t believe he should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, I agree he has the skills to become the face of the company one day. Ford is breathtaking in the ring and superb on the mic. The sky is the limit for Montez Ford, and it seems he’s getting his first opportunity at a singles run at Elimination Chamber.

Going on a singles run has been on Montez Ford’s mind for a while now. While speaking to Wrestling Inc. last summer, Ford talked about the possibility of The Street Profits splitting up and how winning the WWE Championship is his dream:

“If the draft happens and they, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion. That dream just never fades away man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

Montez Ford is already creating a legacy for himself by being a part of one of the best tag teams in wrestling today. His work with The Street Profits has been excellent since their NXT days, and they have always been the team WWE can rely on. All good things come to an end at some point, and The Street Profits’ time may be coming to an end soon.

Montez Ford’s inclusion into the Elimination Chamber match is a taste of what’s to come. The Street Profits may not be breaking up immediately, but WWE could be preparing the fans for what’s next. Angelo Dawkins also had an opportunity on Raw to join his tag team partner in the Elimination Chamber but fell short to Damian Priest. WWE is not only preparing us for a Montez Ford singles run, but an Angelo Dawkins singles run as well.

It would be shocking if Montez Ford wins the Elimination Chamber match and the United States Championship, but it would be a good shock. He would make an incredible champion and add prestige to the United State Championship. This singles run has been rumored for some time now, and WWE may finally be pulling the trigger. I believe Ford will make the absolute most of this opportunity.

