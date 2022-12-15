By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Though Bobby Lashley may still technically be a member of the WWE Universe, as his firing from The Fed was reversed by Adam Pearce, presumably at the behest of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, “The Almighty One” isn’t exactly the biggest concern for current United States Champion Austin Theory at the moment. No, that honor belongs to none other than Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who bested Bobby in a #1 contenders match on RAW to become the top challenger for Theory’s belt.

That’s right, after besting Rollins at Survivor Series in a three-way match for the United States Championship after famously failing to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on an episode of RAW, Theory has another match with “The Visionary” lined up for some point in the future, with a chance to become a two-time former United States Championship very much a possibility in the not-too-distant future. Fortunately, Theory isn’t scared of the opportunity or the moment, as he detailed to Byron Saxton on RawTalk.

“Byron, let’s be honest,” Theory said. “We both know, everybody knows, the entire WWE Universe knows that Bobby Lashley wasn’t going to make it to the United States Championship. Do you want to know why? Because of his temper, because of his issue with Brock Lesnar. So now, there goes Bobby Lashley, just like I seen it, I seen it. And now, Mr. Visionary, Mr. ‘I See Everything,’ Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins has an opportunity. He’s got an opportunity to try to take my United States Championship. But let’s be honest Seth, you wanna look me dead in the eyes and you wanna call me a kid? No, I’m not a kid, I am a two-time United States Champion. The Champion that you won, the champion that you wanna dethrone and the champions that you can’t stop. Because like I said before I even held this championship, anybody that wants to step up is getting put down and sent home. And that’s all day, and that is what’s gonna happen to you, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.”

Can Theory keep this momentum going, best a performer a decade his senior, and rip off a true blue star-making performance the likes of which would give Rollins whiplash? Only time will tell, but he does have a fan in a certain two-time Hall of Famer who talked glowingly about his win at Survivor Series.

Booker T still thinks Austin Theory is going to be a WWE star.

Though some fans weren’t particularly stoked on Theory winning the United States Championship for a second time at Survivor Series, one person who was decidedly happy it happened was Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer who was hesitant to call “A-Town’s finest” a bust after his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, as he detailed to his co-host Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame podcast.

“People were talking about, you know, he’s not the flavor of the month anymore. Vince is not around,” Booker said. “A lot of people really bought into that. But I’m looking at this kid and seeing how talented Theory is, this guy has played ball since day one.”

“But I said this kid, I said that none of that was gonna weigh into if this guy was gonna get the rocket put on him and go straight to the moon. I look at this kid now just a couple of nights ago, how much more mature he looked than he did just six months ago. This dude is literally growing in front of us. We’re watching this due grow up right before your eyes.”

“This dude is gonna be a major major star man, he already has all the tools. Just about sharpening those tools and priming himself and getting ready to go on a ride of a lifetime because this guy’s gonna have a h*ll of a career. And I said all of this stuff wasn’t gonna matter as far as Austin Theory and as far as how far he was gonna go, I said that. I said that, yeah I did, I said that, you know what I mean? So yeah, I’m loving it, I’m just proud to see the kid go out there and understand what the work honesty, truly is.”

Is Booker correct? Does Theory have the potential to become the next big thing in WWE, or will he forever go down as an MJF knockoff, as some fans have come to call him? Only time will tell, but after looking dead in the water a few weeks back, maybe Triple H is right – maybe Theory’s next trick will be walking on water.