Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Montravius Adams suffered an injury against Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans during their Week 9 TNF matchup.

“Montravius Adams has an ankle injury. His return is questionable for the Steelers,” per Steelers.com's Dale Lolley.

Adams injured his ankle in the first quarter. He left the game with the Steelers leading the Titans, 7-0.

Montravius Adams' setback is another huge blow to the Steelers' defensive line. Pittsburgh is already missing the services of Armon Watts, who is inactive for the Titans game.

With Montravius Adams out of commission, expect rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton to pick up the slack. The Steelers made the 6'4″, 309-lb. Benton the 49th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Benton will line up against Titans center Aaron Brewer at the line of scrimmage. Not only that, but the rookie also has the unenviable task of stuffing the run against Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

The Steelers have blown hot and cold in the 2023 NFL season. They easily could've gained ground on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings last week. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh lost to a strong Jacksonville Jaguars team 20-10 at home in Week 8.

The Steelers will once again rely on Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris, George Pickens, TJ Watt, and Alex Highsmith against Tennessee. Keeanu Benton and the defensive line must stifle Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, who threw for four touchdown passes in his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

On the other hand, there's been no word on Montravius Adams' status for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. For now, here's wishing Adams a speedy recovery from his ankle injury.