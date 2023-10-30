Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis enjoyed an excellent game in his NFL debut in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. In this game, he threw for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, answering numerous questions about his ability in the process. Let’s dig into his debut 28-23 win and see exactly which questions he answered.

Levis answered many of the most pressing questions about him during the pre-draft process

During the pre-draft process, many scouts questioned if Will Levis had the ability to read the defense and make the right plays. The arm talent was never a question, but the accuracy certainly was. There were also questions about whether Levis would be able to fit the ball into tighter NFL windows to get it to his receivers without turning the ball over.

At least for one day, Levis answered all of these questions and passed his tests with flying colors in his NFL debut. He did an excellent job of reading the defense and making the right plays based on the scheme that the defense was giving him.

Levis took plenty of shots down the field (more on that in a bit), but he expertly mixed that aggressiveness with precise short and intermediate passes to move the chains efficiently. When he pushed the ball downfield, the QB made sure to put the ball where only his guys could get to it.

In one minor blemish that showed both his maturity and his room for growth, Levis took a shot down the field that he thought was closely contested. He put the ball right on the sideline, where it would take almost a miracle play by his receiver to come down with it. However, this approach ensured that the defensive back had no chance at making a play on the ball or intercepting it.

Unfortunately for Levis and the Titans, his receiver beat the defensive back and ran wide open, only to have to leap for the ball and come down with it just out of bounds. As Levis continues to grow, he'll get better at recognizing when his receivers are open or have a chance at breaking away.

However, in his debut, it was an encouraging sign for Levis to play it safe and give his guy a chance to make a spectacular play without risking turning the ball over. It speaks to both his maturity and the room he still has to grow, which should be both reassuring and exciting for Titans fans.

While his ability to run the ball was somewhat questionable, Levis' toughness was never in doubt. He reinforced that notion in his debut with a QB sneak into the teeth of Atlanta’s defensive line to move the chains and pick up a couple of extra yards on top of that.

Levis showed off elite ball placement

Levis did an excellent job of putting the ball exactly where his receivers could catch it, and perhaps most importantly, where it would be difficult if not impossible for the defensive players to make a play on the ball.

The arm strength is legit

On his last touchdown of the day, Levis showed off some incredible arm talent.

Levis rolled out to his right, looked back across the middle of the field, saw his receiver about to break open, and, while falling backward, threw across his body towards the back of the endzone on the opposite side of the field while he was beyond the 40-yard line.

To put it simply, this one play demonstrated so many of the incredible traits that made draft scouts fall in love with Levis and dream of his potential as a future Josh Allen clone.

The patience, the vision, the footwork, the aggressive mentality, and the arm talent were all on full display in this play.

Levis has a favorite target and could help rejuvenate the career of DeAndre Hopkins

We haven’t heard as much from DeAndre Hopkins recently as we were used to, but this could change. Hopkins still has plenty left in the tank. If Levis and Hopkins continue to develop a rapport with each other and Levis looks to Hopkins frequently, we could see this duo pay dividends to Tennessee’s offense for a long time to come.

The Titans rookie has an excellent feel for when to take risks and when to play it safe

Many young quarterbacks struggle with balancing aggressive shots down the field with protecting the football.

Levis was able to effectively thread this needle today, taking deep shots (and connecting more often than not) while also taking plenty of check downs and other shorter passes to keep the chains moving. This should make the Titans feel confident about their future with Levis under center.