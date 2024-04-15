The Morgan Price media takeover is on the horizon. Following her stellar all-time performance at the USA Gymnastics Championships, she sat down with CBS News' Analisa Novak on ‘CBS Mornings' to discuss her journey and her experience at her HBCU, Fisk University. Price made history this weekend as the first HBCU gymnast to win a national title.
“I just feel like it's an honor and kind of just living out my legacy, and being able to show my talents and do it at an HBCU is just so honoring to me,” Price said. “I made the decision to switch just to inspire the younger generation so that younger African American girls can see that HBCU gymnastics is a thing and that we can compete with the best of the best.”
The “decision” Price referenced in her quote alluded to her choice to switch her college commitment from the University of Arkansas to Fisk. She received a full scholarship from the SEC school, but once Fisk announced the creation of their gymnastics program, Price changed her commitment accordingly. Though she attended Coppell High School in Texas, Price is originally from Lebanon, TN, an hour east of Fisk University.
The proximity to her hometown could have been a reason for Price's decision. She definitely, though, was influenced by Fisk's head coach of gymnastics C0rrinne Tarver. In 1989, Tarver became the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around title while at the University of Georgia. 33 years later, following various other academic stints at the University of Pennsylvania, Syracuse, Stockton, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Fisk brought Tarver in to oversee the start of their new gymnastics program. While on the recruitment trail, Tarver admitted to a lack of foresight.
“When I was recruiting them, they had a lot of questions,” she told CBS News' Jade Boone in 2023. “I had no answers to give them. I basically just said, we're going to all take a leap of faith together and we're going to make history.”
Price was bought in from the jump.
“I feel like having her as a kid as a head coach is just very honoring also just to have an African American coach because I've never had an African American Coach ever and I've done the sport since I was 2 years old.”
Not only does Price have a Black head coach for the first team, but her teammates are all people of color.
“Now it's like I have a team full of African American and Latina girls,” she said. “I can always call on someone. They have taught me a lot as well just from my culture. So, I'm forever thankful to be able to be on a team full of African Americans.”
To wrap up the interview, Novak inquired about Price's future goals. Above all else, she's ready to win another championship.
“Gymnastics you really don't stop training ever,” she said. “I'm just getting ready, working hard for next season and hopefully to win another title. My ultimate goal is to get another title and to also be an HBCU gymnastics coach.”