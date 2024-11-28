After breaking its enrollment record for the fourth consecutive year, Morgan State University has become the third-largest HBCU in the nation. This past fall, the university welcomed 10,739 students to campus, a 9.4% increase from last year, in addition to welcoming the largest freshman class (2,369 new students) in the history of the university. Which is almost a 4% increase from last year’s freshman class. Morgan State also achieved its highest graduate school enrollment in history this fall, with 1,712 students in a graduate program.

Morgan State received 24,414 applications this fall, of which 96% came from first-time freshman applicants. The average high school GPA for this year's freshmen class, which includes students from 41 states and seven countries, is 3.16. More than half (51%) of the new undergraduate students who chose Morgan State also came from states other than Maryland for the fourth year in a row. In total, 53% of Morgan State's students are state residents.

“Achieving four consecutive years of record new student growth, alongside our highest-ever graduate school enrollment, speaks volumes about the dedication of our faculty, staff, and alumni to making Morgan a premier destination for students nationwide and around the world,” said University President Wilson. “The enthusiasm reflected in the 24,000-plus applications we received underscores our mission’s impact and our brand’s strength. As we continue to break barriers and set new benchmarks, Morgan remains committed to empowering students to achieve academic excellence and make meaningful contributions to society.”

Due to this substantial amount of growth, Morgan State is now the third-largest HBCU in the nation, right behind North Carolina A&T State University and Howard University. North Carolina A&T has more than 14,000 students, while Howard has more than 13,000 students.

With these most recent figures, Morgan has surpassed the university's own 10-year strategic plan projections, which called for 10,000 students to be enrolled by 2030. Additionally, its enrollment has increased more quickly than the national average. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports that graduate student enrollment rose by 3% in the spring of 2024 and undergraduate enrollment rose by 1.2% in the fall of 2023.

“The consistent growth in enrollment at Morgan reflects a combination of strategic initiatives and our commitment to meeting the needs of today’s students,” said Kara Turner, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success at Morgan, in a statement.

This has been an extremely successful year for Morgan State, as its president, David K. Wilson, received a huge honor from the state of Maryland. Wilson was named a 2024 Most Admired CEO by the Maryland Daily Record in recognition of his visionary leadership in addition to making their 2024 Higher Education Power List.