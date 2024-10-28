Morgan State University President David K. Wilson has been named a 2024 Most Admired CEO by the Maryland Daily Record in recognition of his visionary leadership. Further amplifying his impact, the publication also included Wilson on its 2024 Higher Education Power List. These honors celebrate leaders across sectors for their ability to inspire, their commitment to community, and the respect they’ve earned from peers and stakeholders.

The Most Admired CEO accolade shines a spotlight on Maryland’s most respected executives, recognizing those who bring admirable leadership to the forefront of business, nonprofit, and educational spaces. A panel of judges selects winners by evaluating candidates based on their leadership qualities, community engagement, and glowing endorsements from colleagues and community figures.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized as one of Maryland Daily Record’s 2024 Most Admired CEOs and to be named to the Maryland Higher Education Power List,” President Wilson expressed. He continued, “These accolades are not just a reflection of how my leadership is perceived. It also mirrors the collective efforts of the dedicated, talented staff at Morgan, who work tirelessly every day to advance our mission.”

President Wilson leads Morgan State with a strong commitment to collaboration, believing that true leadership thrives on teamwork. He proudly highlights that Morgan State’s achievements come from the combined energy and dedication of its staff and faculty. “I am fortunate to lead such a dynamic institution and to be surrounded by individuals whose commitment to excellence makes it possible for us to continue shaping the future of higher education in Maryland and beyond,” he stated.

Wilson’s recognition as a Most Admired CEO joins a growing list of prestigious accolades. He was featured on the Maryland Power 100 List for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, received the Influential Marylander Award multiple times, and in 2020, was named an ICON Honoree by The Daily Record for his remarkable contributions to Maryland’s academic and business communities.

Additionally, as the longest-serving president of any HBCU in the United States, Wilson has dedicated over a decade to transforming Morgan State into a beacon of educational excellence, particularly for the HBCU community.

The Maryland Daily Record will formally honor President Wilson and his fellow honorees in a special ceremony next month, celebrating their contributions to the future of Maryland and its communities. This event serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of leaders like Wilson, who not only shape their institutions but also empower generations to come.