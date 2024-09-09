North Carolina A&T is making headlines again this fall with a record-breaking enrollment of 14,311 students. The university received over 47,000 applications, helping it maintain steady growth.

Since 2013, when A&T had 10,561 students, enrollment has increased each year. This year’s numbers are up by more than 3% from last fall, keeping A&T on track to remain the largest historically Black college or university in the country for the 11th year in a row. Early data suggests that A&T may have the largest student body ever seen at an HBCU, marking a potential third year in a row for setting a new national record.

Graduate enrollment has hit an all-time high with 1,814 students, including 701 new graduate students, which is a 15% increase over last year. Online learning also saw a boost, with 7,698 students opting for a combination of online and in-person courses, and more than 1,700 students going fully online—up 5.5% from last year.

Additionally, 3,432 new undergraduates joined the university this fall, and 326 more continuing students returned than last year, showing strong student retention and balanced growth across the board.

Chancellor James R. Martin II highlights this growth to A&T’s strong reputation. “Since 2011, applications to our university were among the fastest growing of any doctoral research university in America – up by 350%,” he said.

“It's clear that North Carolina A&T stands for something special in the higher education marketplace – a place of academic excellence where education is delivered at an affordable price, an exponential university with a disproportionately large impact on African American representation in the global knowledge economy and a campus culture that is second to none.,” Martin added.

According to data reported earlier this year by WARL, enrollment at North Carolina’s HBCUs has declined slightly by 4%, and HBCUs nationwide have seen a 16% drop over the past decade. However, A&T continues to defy these trends.

The university increased its enrollment from 10,636 in 2012 to 13,487 in 2022, solidifying its position as the largest HBCU in the country. Along with Fayetteville State, A&T’s ability to grow and retain students highlights its resilience and excellence in higher education.