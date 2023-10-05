The Baltimore Police Department has released footage of suspects of interest in Tuesday's Morgan State University campus shooting. Posted via YouTube, the video showcases four individuals seemingly walking the HBCU campus during the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of these individuals is urged to call @BaltimorePolice detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. If preferred, you may also contact the MSU Police Department confidentially at 443-885-3103. — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 5, 2023

The Baltimore Police Department provided an update on the shooting incident at Morgan State University during an early morning press conference on Wednesday. According to Chief of Police Lance Hatcher, the incident took place after the Mister & Miss Morgan State University coronation ceremony. This ceremony marks the official crowning and celebration of the campus king and queen, following an election campaign in the Spring.

Following the event, as students were heading to the student center for the Coronation Ball, campus police responded to gunshots heard at around 9:25 PM EST. Hatcher stated that there were five victims, four males, and one female, aged between 18 and 22. Four of the victims were Morgan State students, and fortunately, their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. They received prompt medical treatment and were transported to the nearest hospital by first responders.

Upon assessing the situation, the Baltimore Police Department observed multiple shattered windows, prompting the implementation of their emergency response plan for an active shooter scenario. After conducting a thorough search and clearing the buildings in the area, it was determined that there was no active shooter on campus and the lockdown and shelter-in-place order for the campus were lifted at 12:33 AM. While three suspects have been identified, the Baltimore Police Department has not made any arrests at this time.

Morgan State shared the information via their Twitter/X profile with the following message:

“@BaltimorePolice, the lead investigator in the shooting that occurred on Morgan State’s campus on October 3, 2023, released a video of several persons of interest possibly related to the incident that occurred. Anyone with information in reference to the identity of these individuals is urged to call @BaltimorePolice detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. If preferred, you may also contact the MSU Police Department confidentially at 443-885-3103.”