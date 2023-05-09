Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Country singer Morgan Wallen has postponed his tour after recently being forced to cancel a show due to losing his voice. The “One Thing At A Time” singer made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, stating that he’s been instructed by doctors not to sing, or even speak for that matter, while dealing with vocal chord concerns, per Wallen’s Twitter.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” Wallen said in the video. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible… they told me that I re-injured my vocal chords.”

Morgan Wallen has dealt with controversy in the past, but is also one of the biggest stars in country music. From breaking streaming records to selling out arenas, there’s no question that he’s one of the hottest tickets in town. This news will obviously devastate fans of Wallen, but it also puts to bed nasty rumors that surfaced after he was forced to cancel a recent show.

The rumors suggested that Wallen was dealing with alcohol poisoning rather than the reported news of him losing his voice. It is now clear that he’s dealing with a serious vocal chord issue.

“Their (doctors) advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks,” Wallen continued. “So that’s what I’m going to do. They want me not to talk at all, but if I need to it’s okay for something like this.”

Morgan Wallen also revealed that he “tore” his lat while on tour in Australia which has also impacted him while performing. He later said that he wants to make-up for the missed time “next year,” but there’s obviously no set schedule for that just yet.

Wallen closed out the video by sharing some hopeful news.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100 percent. And they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys and I appreciate the support that you are always giving me. I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever. God bless.”