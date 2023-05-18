Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon

Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Following various teaser tweets, a Mortal Kombat 12 reveal may be coming soon as the series approaches its 30th anniversary

The latest teaser was uploaded to Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter account, announcing the date and time of the reveal. According to the teaser, the details for the coming game will arrive on May 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM PDT. That’s around 11 hours from now. The teaser didn’t give any more details other than the date.

It’s been three years since the last game, after all, so fans of the series are understandably excited about the news. What’s interesting is that, although a lot of people are convinced that this will be a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement, some people aren’t so sure.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the teaser uploaded a week before the latest one, it showed the second hand of the clock skipping 12 and going straight to 1. As such, some people are speculating that the next game will not be Mortal Kombat 12. They are instead saying that it will be a series reboot, similar to Battlefield One. However, this is all merely speculation. We will be sure to update you once the announcement takes place.

That’s all the information we have about the supposed upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 reveal. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.