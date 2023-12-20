Get over here! Again!

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner recently posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) that have fans yelling, “Get over here!”

The image features the distinctive kunai, and nothing else — not even a caption, die-hard fans know that it's the weapon associated with Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). This hints at the possibility of the character returning, maybe even for a grudge match against Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

Earlier this year, IGN asked Sanada if he would reprise his role as Hanzo Hasahi/Scorpion in the sequel. He only replied, “I hope so.” In 2022, he told ComicBook.com that he was uncertain if he would return, but would very happy to.

“I have no idea,” he said at the time.

“I didn't hear anything officially yet. But, I hope they'll make a Scorpion part, and I will get to say ‘Get over here!' again,” Sanada continued.

Garner's post suggest that he most likely will. Cast members from the previous Mortal Kombat film will also be returning to reprise their roles. It was previously reported that Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax Briggs), Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Max Huang (Kung Lao), and Chin Han (Shang Tsung) will all be returning.

The cast will also be joined by The Boys star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage for the second movie. Joining newcomer Urban are Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

Simon McQuoid will also return to the director's chair for the sequel. McQuoid also wrote the screenplay for the film and also served as producer with Garner, James Wan, Michael Clear and E. Bennett Walsh.