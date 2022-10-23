Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Dominate the land and make your name known in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. Learn more about Bannerlord and its release date, gameplay, and story here.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Release Date: October 25, 2022

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord releases on October 25, 2022. It releases on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. It has been in Early Access on PC since March 30, 2020, and has very positive reviews.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord gameplay

Like its predecessor, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, or Bannerlord for short, is an open-world medieval RPG with a focus on large-scale warfare. However, the player won’t be alone in this game. The player can recruit various allies to help them in their battles. These include archers, horsemen, knights, and more. Once the player has their own army, they can wage war and conquer lands.

Of course, the player’s character is not just a tactician or figurehead that stays in the backline. They can also fight in the frontline, using a variety of weaponry. As this is an RPG, players can improve their skills through actions. This gives access to perks that give you an edge in your battles. Players can find a weapon that matches their playstyle. For example, those who want to fight in the thick of battle can don heavy armor and wield an axe or a sword and shield. Those who want to pick off enemies from afar can use bows or crossbows. The possibilities are endless, giving this game good replayability.

It’s important to remember, however, that combat is not the only thing you can do in this game. The economy in Bannerlord is a living economy, meaning the prices of goods rise and fall due to recent events. Players can take advantage of this, and get an advantage over their enemies. Be it by getting cheaper supplies, or getting the people to your side when goods become expensive, it’s all up to you.

This game also has multiplayer game modes, allowing you to test your skills against others. It can be through small fights or huge battles. Test your might, and come out on top!

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord story

Bannerlord does not have a set story, as you are in control of the campaign. Players are free to plot their own path and make their own friends and enemies. Bannerlord’s story is what you choose it to be, so go forth and leave your mark on the battlefields of Calradia.

