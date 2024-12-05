ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling. Evloev remains undefeated in all eight of his bouts inside the Octagon after a unanimous decision win his last time out meanwhile, Sterling made a successful featherweight debut coming away with the unanimous decision victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Evloev-Sterling prediction and pick.

Movsar Evloev (18-0) is still undefeated in his professional career winning all 18 of his professional bouts while winning each of his eight fights in the UFC. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen and will be looking to secure the biggest win of his career to date when he takes on former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling this weekend at UFC 310.

Aljamain Sterling (24-4) made the decision to move up in weight after losing his title to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. He was successful in his first fight at 145 lbs when he out-grappled Calvin Kattar en route to a dominant decision victory. Now “Funk Master” will be looking to put his name in the mix for a title shot when he takes on Movsar Evloev this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Movsar Evloev-Aljamain Sterling Odds

Movsar Evloev: -225

Aljamain Sterling: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: -425

Under 2.5 rounds: +300

Why Movsar Evloev Will Win

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Movsar Evloev is poised to secure a decisive victory against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310, leveraging his undefeated record and superior grappling skills. The Russian phenom boasts an impressive 18-0 record, including eight consecutive wins in the UFC. Evloev's wrestling prowess is evident in his 36 takedowns at featherweight, placing him third all-time in the division. His relentless pressure and chain wrestling ability, combined with a takedown accuracy of 46%, suggest he can consistently bring the fight to the ground where he excels.

While Sterling is a formidable opponent, Evloev's striking defense and output give him an edge on the feet. Evloev lands 4.43 significant strikes per minute with 48% accuracy, while absorbing only 2.89 strikes per minute with a 61% defensive rate. This striking efficiency, coupled with his dominant ground control time of 42:27 in the UFC, indicates Evloev can dictate the pace of the fight in all areas. Sterling against stronger featherweight may also work against him, as Evloev's natural size advantage and experience in the division could prove crucial. With his undefeated momentum and well-rounded skill set, Evloev is likely to outwork Sterling over three rounds, securing a hard-fought decision victory and cementing his position as a top contender in the featherweight division.

Why Aljamain Sterling Will Win

Last 5 :4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Last 5 :4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Aljamain Sterling is looking for a big upset against the undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 310, leveraging his championship experience and well-rounded skill set. The former bantamweight champion's striking prowess, landing 4.61 significant strikes per minute with 52% accuracy, surpasses Evloev's 4.43 strikes at 48% accuracy. Sterling's defensive striking, absorbing only 2.30 significant strikes per minute compared to Evloev's 2.89, showcases his superior evasion skills. This striking advantage, combined with Sterling's high-level grappling background, positions him to control the fight's pace and location.

While Evloev boasts impressive wrestling credentials, Sterling's experience against top-tier competition gives him a mental edge. The “Funk Master's” submission threat, attempting 0.7 submissions per three rounds versus Evloev's 0.2, presents a constant danger on the ground. Sterling's recent move to featherweight, marked by a victory over Calvin Kattar, demonstrates his ability to carry his skills to the higher weight class. With his championship mindset and determination to prove he belongs on the main card, Sterling is likely to outwork Evloev over three rounds, potentially securing a hard-fought decision or late submission victory, showcasing why he remains a top contender in any weight class he competes in.

Final Movsar Evloev-Aljamain Sterling Prediction & Pick

This fight could essentially be a title eliminator when these two featherweights step inside the Octagon this weekend. We should expect a heavy dose of grappling between these two being as they are two high-level grapplers however, if they do elect to strike there is one that seems to have the clear advantage on the feet. When it comes down to it Movsar Evloev is the more complete athlete that can compete on the feet and on the mat and even if it does hit the mat it will be on his terms, so unless Sterling puts a pace on that Evloev can't match it will be Evloev will be getting the better of the exchanges on the feet while being dominant on the mat en route to his 19th victory and potential title shot.

Final Movsar Evloev-Aljamain Sterling Prediction & Pick: Movsar Evloev (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-425)