Moze is a 4-star Lightning Hunt character that we first encountered in the Xianzhou Luofu during Version 2.4. He may work in the shadows, but his damage shines brightly on the battlefield. Should you get him, or plan on getting him, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Moze, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 Trailer – Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Moze Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Moze, we will be sure to update this guide.

Moze Traces Priority

When leveling Moze's traces, focus on leveling his Talent, as that is his major source of damage. Level his Ultimate next to increase its damage output. His Skill comes next, as although his Skill damage increases, Moze will not be spamming it. Finally, level his Basic ATK.

As for the Major Traces, prioritize getting both Daggerhold and Vengewise to help with his turn order and Ultimate DMG respectively. Get Nightfeather afterward.

Moze Light Cones Guide

Worrisome, Blissful:

This is perhaps the best 5-star Light Cone for Moze. The Light Cone gives him CRIT Rate, as well as increased Follow-up ATK DMG. Additionally, attacking enemies with a follow-up attack increases the CRIT DMG they take.

The downside is that as this is Topaz and Numby's Signature Light Cone, players will have to wait for her rerun before getting the Light Cone. Additionally, if the player has Topaz, it would be better to equip this Light Cone on her instead.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea:

This is a good alternative 5-star Light Cone for Moze, as it is both free to get, and provides him with CRIT Rate, especially against low HP enemies. It also gives him an ATK buff, but Moze has to defeat enemies to get it.

Final Victor

This Light Cone is another accessible one for Moze, giving him additional CRIT DMG the more he attacks the same enemy. It also gives him additional ATK, further increasing his DMG.

Swordplay

Swordplay is another good F2P Light Cone for Moze, thanks to the DMG increase whenever he attacks the same enemy. Thanks to how his Prey mechanic works, Moze will be able to stack this effect quickly.

The biggest downside of this Light Cone, however, is that it is a gacha Light Cone, so players will need to get lucky if they want this.

Moze Relics Guide

4-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters

Moze's Prey mechanic counts as a debuff when applied to enemies, and as such this is a good Relic Set for him. This allows him to enjoy the DMG bonus of the 2-piece set, as well as the increased CRIT DMG from the 4-piece effect when in a team with other debuffers.

Additionally, as Moze himself is applying the debuff, he will also be able double the buffs.

4-piece The Ashblazing Grand Duke

As Moze is a follow-up attacker, this Relic set can also work on him. It will give him additional follow-up attack DMG, afffecting both his Talent and Ultimate, while also giving him increased ATK the more he uses his follow-up attack.

2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

This is the Planar Ornament for follow-up characters, and Moze is no exception. This will give him additional follow-up attack damage, while also increasing his CRIT DMG once he reaches max stacks.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

This is a good alternative Planar Ornament set for Moze, as it gives him CRIT Rate, Ultimate DMG, and follow-up attack DMG (as long as he meets the CRIT Rate requirement).

For Moze's Relics Stats, try to get CRIT Rate for the Body, ATK for the Feet, Lightning DMG% for the Sphere, and ATK% for the Rope. Speed is not a priority thanks to his Major Trace Daggerhold For Substats, get CRIT Rate and DMG, ATK%, and ATK.

Moze Team Guide

Moze Premium Team Team

Moze Sub-DPS

Feixiao Main DPS

Robin Support

Aventurine Sustain

Relics: 4-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters, 2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

In this premium team, Moze will serve as the Sub-DPS to a Feixiao Follow-up team. Moze and Feixiao's follow-up attacks bounce off of each other, allowing them to perform multiple attacks in a row. Robin is the best support for follow-up attackers, while Aventurine has some of the best sustain capabilities in the game, as well as his own follow-up attacks.

F2P Team

Moze Main DPS

March 7th (Hunt) Sub DPS

Pela Support

Lynx Healer

Relics: 4-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters, 2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

This is an F2P friendly team for Moze, taking advantage of March 7th's Shifu mechanic to perform multiple follow-up attacks with March. Pela will help debuff the enemy, helping activate the additional buffs from Moze's Relics. Lynx will help the team stay alive with her heals and debuff cleanse.

That's all for our guide on Moze's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Moze is now available on rate-up, and will join the game's 4-star pool once his rate-up ends.

