Even the biggest stars in the world are not immune to lawsuits. MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), the biggest YouTube star in the world, has been sued by the company behind his virtual restaurant, Virtual Dining Concepts.

On August 7, Virtual Dining Concepts has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York for the County of New York. They are suing MrBeast for not honoring his contractual obligations and “intentional tortious interference.” According to Variety's report, who obtained the lawsuit, the damages exceed $100 million.

This lawsuit is in response to MrBeast suing Virtual Dining Concepts and its parent company last month. His camp was seeking to terminate their agreement while claiming that the burgers were “disgusting,” “revolting,” and “inedible,” and damaged his reputation. They responded by calling out his “bullying tactics.”

“This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” the lawsuit states. “He is mistaken.”

MrBeast is the biggest YouTuber in the world with over 174 million subscribers on his main channel and over 29.6 billion views. If you combine his secondary channels, he has over 289 million subscribers and 45 billion views. He began way back in 2012 and is known for his giveaway and challenge videos. His burger chain, MrBeast Burger, launched in 2020. While there is a physical location in Wilson, North Carolina, the sales were primarily made online as the food could be delivered.