Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has one criticism of the MCU's Wolverine suit that Hugh Jackman will wear in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Iman Vellani is a Marvel fan first and foremost. The Ms. Marvel star recently gave her one critique of the MCU's comic-accurate Wolverine suit donned by Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3.

Half-sleeved Wolverine

Earlier this year, a glimpse of Jackman's Deadpool 3 costume was unveiled. It was notable for its yellow and blue color scheme, something a live-action Wolverine hasn't worn yet on screen.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the MCU, shared her one critique: the sleeves “I do wish it was the half sleeve suit, not gonna lie, I want to see his arms,” she confessed. “But, when I saw those leaked images, I was going crazy. Like, especially where we've come from Brian Singer's X-Men and like their entire black leather suits. And that like one joke that Cyclops made of like, ‘Oh, would you prefer Yellow Spandex?’ This is the moment all the fans have been waiting for. It's so cool.”

Hugh Jackman previously played Wolverine beginning in 2000 with Bryan Singer's X-Men movie. He'd reprise the role in numerous sequels and spin-offs, with his last appearance being in James Mangold's Logan film. That film gave the character closure, but he will once again reprise the role in the upcoming MCU film.

Iman Vellani made her acting debut in Ms. Marvel. She plays the titular hero and led her Disney+ series in the summer of 2022. In 2023, Vellani made her feature film debut in The Marvels. In the latest MCU film, Vellani's Ms. Marvel teamed up with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. She also got to team with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.