Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has a Lord of the Rings comparison for the upcoming Marvel Zombies show.

Ms. Marvel = Fordo?

Speaking to The Direct, Vellani teased the upcoming Disney+ series. The animated series features her Kamala Khan character, whom she dubbed the “Frodo” from Lord of the Rings of the story.

“We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun,” Vellani said. “And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, ‘She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, ‘That's amazing.'”

She continued by teasing some of the team-ups we may see. “And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey,” she revealed. “And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.”

We'll see what potential crossovers we see in the MCU zombie show. In the meantime, MCU fans can catch Vellani and Kamala Khan in their latest film, The Marvels. The film teams her with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

Iman Vellani made her acting debut in Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series. It's clear that they have big plans for her character after the ending of The Marvels and her leading Marvel Zombies.