MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still a week away, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all monoblue cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Monoblue Cards

Here's a full list of all monoblue cards coming to the set.

Abhorrent Oculus

Two generic, one blue creature – Eye – 5/5 – Mythic Rare

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile six cards from your graveyard.

Flying

At the beginning of each opponent’s upkeep, manifest dread.

Bottomless Pool // Locker Room

Bottomless Pool

One blue enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, return up to one target creature to its owner's hand.

Locker Room

Four generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Central Elevator // Promising Stairs

Central Elevator

Three generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, search your library for a Room card that doesn't have the same name as a Room you control, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Promising Stairs

Two generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. You win the game if there are eight or more different names among unlocked doors of Rooms you control.

Clammy Prowler

Three generic, one blue enchantment creature – Horror – 2/5 – Common

Whenever Clammy Prowler attacks, another target attacking creature can’t be blocked this turn.

Creeping Peeper

One generic, one blue creature – Eye – 2/1 – Common

Tap: Add one blue mana. Spend this mana only to cast an enchantment spell, unlock a door, or turn a permanent face up.

Cursed Windbreaker

Two generic, one blue artifact – Equipment – Uncommon

When Cursed Windbreaker enters, manifest dread, then attach Cursed Windbreaker to that creature. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Equipped creature has flying.

Equip: three generic.

Don't Make A Sound

One generic, one blue instant – Common

Counter target spell unless its controller pays 2. If they do, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Daggermaw Megalodon

Four generic, two blue creature – Shark – 5/7 – Common

Vigilance

Islandcycling two generic (two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for an Island card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Duskmourn's Domination

Four generic, two blue enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Enchant creature

You control enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature gets -3/-0 and loses all abilities.

Enduring Curiosity

Two generic, two blue enchantment creature – Cat Glimmer – 4/3 – Rare

Flash

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

When Enduring Curiosity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Enter the Enigma

One blue sorcery – Common

Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

Draw a card.

Entity Tracker

Two generic, one blue creature – Human Scout – 2/3 – Rare

Flash

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters the battlefield and whenever you fully open a Room, draw a card.

Erratic Apparition

Two generic, one blue creature – Spirit – 1/3 – Common

Flying, Vigilance

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Erratic Apparition gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Fear of Failed Tests

Four generic, one blue enchantment creature – Nightmare – 2/7 – Uncommon

Whenever Fear of Failed Tests deals combat damage to a player, draw that many cards.

Fear of Falling

Three generic, two blue enchantment creature – Nightmare – 4/4 – Uncommon

Flying

Whenever Fear of Falling attacks, target creature defending player controls gets -2/-0 and loses flying until your next turn.

Fear of Impostors

One generic, two blue enchantment creature – Nightmare -3/2 – Uncommon

Flash

When Fear of Impostors enters, counter target spell. Its controller manifests dread.

(That player looks at the top two cards of their library, then puts one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into their graveyard. If it’s a creature card, it can be turned face up any time for its mana cost.)

Fear of Isolation

One generic, one blue enchantment creature – Nightmare – 2/3 – Uncommon

As an additional cost to cast this spell, return a permanent you control to its owner's hand.

Flying

Floodpits Drowner

One generic, one blue creature – Merfolk – 2/1 – Common

Flash

Vigilance

When Floodpits Drowner enters, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it.

One generic, one blue, Tap: Shuffle Floodpits Drowner and target creature with a stun counter on it into their owners' libraries.

Get Out

Two blue instant – Uncommon

Choose one –

Counter target creature or enchantment spell.

Return one or two target creatures and/or enchantments you own to your hand.

Ghostly Keybearer

Three generic, one blue creature – Spirit – 3/3 – Uncommon

Flying

Whenever Ghostly Keybearer deals combat damage to a player, unlock a locked door of up to one target Room you control.

Glimmerburst

Three generic, one blue instant – Common

Draw two cards. Create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.

Leyline of Transformation

Two generic, two blue enchantment – Rare

If Leyline of Transformation is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

As Leyline of Transformation enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control are the chosen type in addition to their other types. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren’t on the battlefield.

Marina Vendrell's Grimoire

Five generic, one blue legendary artifact – Rare

When Marina Vendrell's Grimoire enters, if you cast it, draw five cards.

You have no maximum hand size and don’t lose the game for having 0 or less life.

Whenever you gain life, draw that many cards.

Whenever you lose life, discard that many cards. Then if you have no cards in hand, you lose the game.

Mirror Room // Fractured Realm

Mirror Room

Two generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it's a Reflection in addition to its other creature types.

Fractured Realm

Five generic, two blue enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

If a triggered ability of a permanent you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Meat Locker // Drowned Diner

Meat Locker

Two generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, tap up to one target creature and put two stun counters on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Drowned Diner

Three generic, two blue enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, draw three cards, then discard a card.

Overlord of the Floodpits

Three generic, two blue enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – 5/3 – Mythic Rare

Impending 4 – one generic, two blue (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Flying

Whenever Overlord of the Floodpits enters or attacks, draw two cards, then discard a card.

Paranormal Analyst

One generic, one blue creature – Human Detective – 1/3 – Uncommon

Whenever you manifest dread, put a card you put into your graveyard this way into your hand.

Piranha Fly

One generic, one blue creature – Fish Insect – 2/1 – Common

Flying

Piranha Fly enters tapped.

Scrabbling Skullcrab

One blue creature – Crab Skeleton – 0/3 – Uncommon

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, target player mills two cards. (They put the top two cards of their library into their graveyard.)

Silent Hallcreeper

One generic, one blue enchantment creature – Horror – 1/1 – Rare

Silent Hallcreeper can't be blocked.

Whenever Silent Hallcreeper deals combat damage to a player, choose one that hasn’t been chosen —

Put two +1/+1 counters on Silent Hallcreeper.

Draw a card.

Silent Hallcreeper becomes a copy of another target creature you control.

Stalked Researcher

One generic, one blue creature – Human Wizard – 3/3 – Common

Defender

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Stalked Researcher can attack this turn as though it didn't have defender.

Stay Hidden, Stay Silent

One generic, one blue enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Enchant creature

When Stay Hidden, Stay Silent enters, tap enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

Four generic, two blue: Shuffle enchanted creature into its owner's library, then manifest dread. Activate only as a sorcery.

The Mindskinner

Three blue legendary enchantment creature – Nightmare – 10/1 – Rare

The Mindskinner can't be blocked.

If a source you control would deal damage to an opponent, prevent that damage and each opponent mills that many cards.

The Tale of Tamiyo

Two generic, one blue legendary enchantment – Saga – Rare

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I/II/III. Mill two cards. If two cards that share a card type were milled this way, draw a card and repeat this process.

IV. Exile any number of target instant, sorcery, and/or Tamiyo planeswalker cards from your graveyard. Copy them. You may cast any number of the copies.

Tunnel Surveyor

Two generic, one blue creature – Human Detective – 2/2 – Common

When Tunnel Surveyor enters, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.

Twist Reality

One generic, two blue instant – Common

Choose one —

Counter target spell.

Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Unable to Scream

One blue enchantment – Aura – Common

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a Toy artifact creature with base power and toughness 0/2 in addition to its other types.

As long as enchanted creature is face down, it can't be turned up.

Underwater Tunnel // Slimy Aquarium

Underwater Tunnel

One blue enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Slimy Aquarium

Three generic, one blue enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, manifest dream, then put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

Unnerving Grasp

Two generic, one blue sorcery – Uncommon

Return up to one target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Unwilling Vessel

Two generic, one blue creature – Human Wizard – 3/2 – Uncommon

Vigilance

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a possession counter on Unwilling Vessel.

When Unwilling Vessel dies, create an X/X blue Spirit creature token with flying, where X is the number of counters on Unwilling Vessel.

Vanish from Sight

Three generic, one blue instant – Common

Target nonland permanent's owner puts it on top or bottom of their library. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

That's it for this guide on all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn. For more MTG content, you can check out the full list of MTG Duskmourn's monowhite cards.