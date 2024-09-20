MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still a week away, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of cards coming to the set.
In this article, we will list down all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.
All MTG Duskmourn Monowhite Cards
Here's a full list of all monowhite cards coming to the set.
Acrobatic Cheerleader
One generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 2/2 – Common
Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Acrobatic Cheerleader is tapped, put a flying counter on it. This ability triggers only once.
Cult Healer
Two generic, one white creature – Human Doctor – 3/3 – Common
Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Cult Healer gains lifelink until end of turn.
Dazzling Theater // Prop Room
Dazzling Theater
Three generic, one white enchantment – Room – Rare
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
Creature spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a creature spell pays for one generic or one mana of that creature's color.)
Prop Room
Two generic, one white enchantment – Room – Rare
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
Untap each creature you control during each other player's untap step.
Dollmaker's Shop // Porcelain Gallery
Dollmaker's Shop
One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
Whenever one or more non-Toy creatures you control attack a player, create a 1/1 white Toy artifact creature token.
Porcelain Gallery
Four generic, two white enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
Creatures you control have base power and toughness equal to the number of creatures you control.
Emerge from the Cocoon
Four generic, one white sorcery – Common
Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. You gain 3 life.
Enduring Innocence
One generic, two white enchantment creature – Sheep Glimmer – 2/1 – Rare
Lifelink
Whenever one or more other creature you control with power 2 or less enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.
When Enduring Innocence dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)
Ethereal Armor
One generic, one white, one black legendary creature – Human Warlock – 3/3 – Rare
Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, surveil 2 if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. If it’s the second time, each opponent discards a card. If it’s the third time, put a creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.
Exorcise
One generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon
Exile target artifact, enchantment, or creature with power 4 or greater.
Fear of Abduction
Four generic, two white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 5/5 – Uncommon
As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile a creature you control.
Flying
When Fear of Abduction enters, exile target creature an opponent controls.
As Fear of Abduction enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls.
When Fear of Abduction leaves the battlefield, put each card exiled with it into its owner's hand.
Fear of Immobility
Four generic, one white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 4/4 – Common
When Fear of Immobility enters, tap up to one target creature. If an opponent controls that creature, put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)
Fear of Surveillance
One generic, one white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 2/2 – Common
Vigilance
Whenever Fear of Surveillance attacks, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)
Friendly Ghost
Three generic, one white creature – Spirit – 2/4 – Common
Flying
When Friendly Ghost enters, target creature gets +2/+4 until end of turn.
Ghostly Dancers
Three generic, two white creature – Spirit – 2/5 – Rare
Flying
When Ghostly Dancers enters, return an enchantment card from your graveyard to your hand or unlock a locked door of a Room you control.
Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, create a 3/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.
Glimmer Seeker
Two generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 3/3 – Uncommon
Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Glimmer Seeker is tapped, draw a card if you control a Glimmer creature. If you don't control a Glimmer Creature, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.
Grand Entryway // Elegant Rotunda
Grand Entryway
One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Common
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
When you unlock this door, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.
Elegant Rotunda
Two generic, one white enchantment – Room – Common
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
When you unlock this door, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.
Hardened Escort
Two generic, one white creature – Human Soldier – 2/4 – Common
Whenever Hardened Escort attacks, another target creature you control gets +1/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say “destroy” don't destroy it.)
Jump Scare
One white instant – Common
Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+2, gains flying, and becomes a Horror enchantment creature in addition to its other types.
Leyline of Hope
Two generic, two white enchantment – Rare
If Leyline of Hope is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.
If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.
As long as you have at least 7 life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get +2/+2.
Lionheart Glimmer
Three generic, two white enchantment creature – Cat Glimmer – 2/5 – Uncommon
Ward two generic (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays two generic.)
Whenever you attack, creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.
Living Phone
Two generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 2/1 – Common
When Living Phone dies, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with power 2 or less from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
Optimistic Scavenger
One white creature – Human Scout – 1/1 – Uncommon
Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.
Orphans of the Wheat
One generic, one white creature – Human – 2/1 – Uncommon
Whenever Orphans of the Wheat attacks, tap any number of untapped creatures you control. Orphans of the Wheat gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature tapped this way.
Overlord of the Mistmoors
Five generic, two white enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – 6/6 – Mythic Rare
Impending 4 – Two generic, two white (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)
Whenever Overlord of the Mistmoors enters or attacks, create two 2/1 white Insect creature tokens with flying.
Patched Plaything
Two generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 4/3 – Uncommon
Double strike
Patched Plaything enters with two -1/-1 counters on it if you cast it from your hand.
Possessed Goat
One white creature – Goat – 1/1 – Common
Three generic, Discard a card: Put three +1/+1 counters on Possessed Goat and it becomes a black Demon in addition to its other colors and types. Activate only once.
Reluctant Role Model
One generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 2/2 – Rare
Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Reluctant Role Model is tapped, put a flying, lifelink, or +1/+1 counter on it.
Whenever Reluctant Role Model or another creature you control dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target creature.
Savior of the Small
Three generic, one white creature – Kor Survivor – 3/4 – Uncommon
Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Savior of the Small is tapped, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to your hand.
Seized From Slumber
Four generic, one white instant – Common
This spell costs three generic less to cast if it targets a tapped creature.
Destroy target creature.
Shardmage's Rescue
One white enchantment – Aura – Uncommon
Flash
Enchant creature you control
As long as Shardmage's Rescue entered this turn, enchanted creature has hexproof.
Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.
Sheltered by Ghosts
One generic, one white enchantment – Aura – Uncommon
Enchant creature you control
When Sheltered by Ghosts enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Sheltered by Ghosts leaves the battlefield.
Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has lifelink and ward 2.
Shepherding Spirits
Four generic, two white creature – Spirit – 4/5 – Common
Flying
Plainscycling two generic (Two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for a Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)
Splitskin Doll
One generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 2/1 – Common
When Splitskin Doll enters, draw a card. Then discard a card unless you control another creature with power 2 or less.
Split Up
One generic, two white sorcery – Rare
Choose one –
- Destroy all tapped creatures.
- Destroy all untapped creatures.
Surgical Suite // Hospital Room
Surgical Suite
One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Uncommon
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
When you unlock this door, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.
Hospital Room
Three generic, one white enchantment – Room – Uncommon
(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)
Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature.
The Wandering Rescuer
Three generic, two white legendary creature – Human Samurai Noble – 3/4 – Mythic Rare
Flash
Convoke (Your creature can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for one generic or one mana of that creature's color.)
Double strike
Other tapped creatures you control have hexproof.
Toby, Beastie Befriender
Two generic, one white legendary creature – Human Wizard – 1/1 – Rare
When Toby, Beastie Befriender enters, create a 4/4 white Beast creature token with “This creature can't attack or block alone.”
As long as you control four or more creature tokens, creature tokens you control have flying.
Trapped in the Screen
Two generic, one white enchantment – Common
Ward two generic (Whenever this enchantment becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays two generic.)
When Trapped in the Screen enters, exile target artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls until Trapped in the Screen leaves the battlefield.
Unidentified Hovership
One generic, two white artifact – Vehicle – 2/2 – Rare
Flying
When Unindetified Hovership enters, exile up to one target creature with toughness 5 or less.
When Unidentified Hovership leaves the battlefield, the exiled card's owner manifests dread.
Crew 1
Unsettling Twins
Three generic, one white creature – Human – 2/2 – Common
When Unsettling Twins enters, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)
Unwanted Remake
Destroy target creature. Its controller manifests dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned up at any time for its mana cost.)
Veteran Survivor
One white creature – Human Survivor – 2/1 – Uncommon
Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Veteran Survivor is tapped, exile up to one target card from a graveyard.
As long as there are three or more cards exiled with Veteran Survivor, it gets +3/+3 and has hexproof. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)
That's it for this guide on all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn. For more MTG content, you can check out the full list of MTG Duskmourn's multicolored cards.