MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still a week away, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Monowhite Cards

Here's a full list of all monowhite cards coming to the set.

Acrobatic Cheerleader

One generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 2/2 – Common

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Acrobatic Cheerleader is tapped, put a flying counter on it. This ability triggers only once.

Cult Healer

Two generic, one white creature – Human Doctor – 3/3 – Common

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Cult Healer gains lifelink until end of turn.

Dazzling Theater // Prop Room

Dazzling Theater

Three generic, one white enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Creature spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a creature spell pays for one generic or one mana of that creature's color.)

Prop Room

Two generic, one white enchantment – Room – Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Untap each creature you control during each other player's untap step.

Dollmaker's Shop // Porcelain Gallery

Dollmaker's Shop

One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever one or more non-Toy creatures you control attack a player, create a 1/1 white Toy artifact creature token.

Porcelain Gallery

Four generic, two white enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Creatures you control have base power and toughness equal to the number of creatures you control.

Emerge from the Cocoon

Four generic, one white sorcery – Common

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. You gain 3 life.

Enduring Innocence

One generic, two white enchantment creature – Sheep Glimmer – 2/1 – Rare

Lifelink

Whenever one or more other creature you control with power 2 or less enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

When Enduring Innocence dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Ethereal Armor

One generic, one white, one black legendary creature – Human Warlock – 3/3 – Rare

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, surveil 2 if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. If it’s the second time, each opponent discards a card. If it’s the third time, put a creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

Exorcise

One generic, one white sorcery – Uncommon

Exile target artifact, enchantment, or creature with power 4 or greater.

Fear of Abduction

Four generic, two white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 5/5 – Uncommon

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile a creature you control.

Flying

When Fear of Abduction enters, exile target creature an opponent controls.

As Fear of Abduction enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls.

When Fear of Abduction leaves the battlefield, put each card exiled with it into its owner's hand.

Fear of Immobility

Four generic, one white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 4/4 – Common

When Fear of Immobility enters, tap up to one target creature. If an opponent controls that creature, put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Fear of Surveillance

One generic, one white enchantment creature – Nightmare – 2/2 – Common

Vigilance

Whenever Fear of Surveillance attacks, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Friendly Ghost

Three generic, one white creature – Spirit – 2/4 – Common

Flying

When Friendly Ghost enters, target creature gets +2/+4 until end of turn.

Ghostly Dancers

Three generic, two white creature – Spirit – 2/5 – Rare

Flying

When Ghostly Dancers enters, return an enchantment card from your graveyard to your hand or unlock a locked door of a Room you control.

Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, create a 3/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

Glimmer Seeker

Two generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 3/3 – Uncommon

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Glimmer Seeker is tapped, draw a card if you control a Glimmer creature. If you don't control a Glimmer Creature, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.

Grand Entryway // Elegant Rotunda

Grand Entryway

One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.

Elegant Rotunda

Two generic, one white enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

Hardened Escort

Two generic, one white creature – Human Soldier – 2/4 – Common

Whenever Hardened Escort attacks, another target creature you control gets +1/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say “destroy” don't destroy it.)

Jump Scare

One white instant – Common

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+2, gains flying, and becomes a Horror enchantment creature in addition to its other types.

Leyline of Hope

Two generic, two white enchantment – Rare

If Leyline of Hope is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

As long as you have at least 7 life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get +2/+2.

Lionheart Glimmer

Three generic, two white enchantment creature – Cat Glimmer – 2/5 – Uncommon

Ward two generic (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays two generic.)

Whenever you attack, creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Living Phone

Two generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 2/1 – Common

When Living Phone dies, look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card with power 2 or less from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Optimistic Scavenger

One white creature – Human Scout – 1/1 – Uncommon

Eerie — Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Orphans of the Wheat

One generic, one white creature – Human – 2/1 – Uncommon

Whenever Orphans of the Wheat attacks, tap any number of untapped creatures you control. Orphans of the Wheat gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature tapped this way.

Overlord of the Mistmoors

Five generic, two white enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – 6/6 – Mythic Rare

Impending 4 – Two generic, two white (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

Whenever Overlord of the Mistmoors enters or attacks, create two 2/1 white Insect creature tokens with flying.

Patched Plaything

Two generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 4/3 – Uncommon

Double strike

Patched Plaything enters with two -1/-1 counters on it if you cast it from your hand.

Possessed Goat

One white creature – Goat – 1/1 – Common

Three generic, Discard a card: Put three +1/+1 counters on Possessed Goat and it becomes a black Demon in addition to its other colors and types. Activate only once.

Reluctant Role Model

One generic, one white creature – Human Survivor – 2/2 – Rare

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Reluctant Role Model is tapped, put a flying, lifelink, or +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever Reluctant Role Model or another creature you control dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target creature.

Savior of the Small

Three generic, one white creature – Kor Survivor – 3/4 – Uncommon

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Savior of the Small is tapped, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

Seized From Slumber

Four generic, one white instant – Common

This spell costs three generic less to cast if it targets a tapped creature.

Destroy target creature.

Shardmage's Rescue

One white enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Flash

Enchant creature you control

As long as Shardmage's Rescue entered this turn, enchanted creature has hexproof.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

Sheltered by Ghosts

One generic, one white enchantment – Aura – Uncommon

Enchant creature you control

When Sheltered by Ghosts enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Sheltered by Ghosts leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has lifelink and ward 2.

Shepherding Spirits

Four generic, two white creature – Spirit – 4/5 – Common

Flying

Plainscycling two generic (Two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for a Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Splitskin Doll

One generic, one white artifact creature – Toy – 2/1 – Common

When Splitskin Doll enters, draw a card. Then discard a card unless you control another creature with power 2 or less.

Split Up

One generic, two white sorcery – Rare

Choose one –

Destroy all tapped creatures.

Destroy all untapped creatures.

Surgical Suite // Hospital Room

Surgical Suite

One generic, one white enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Hospital Room

Three generic, one white enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature.

The Wandering Rescuer

Three generic, two white legendary creature – Human Samurai Noble – 3/4 – Mythic Rare

Flash

Convoke (Your creature can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for one generic or one mana of that creature's color.)

Double strike

Other tapped creatures you control have hexproof.

Toby, Beastie Befriender

Two generic, one white legendary creature – Human Wizard – 1/1 – Rare

When Toby, Beastie Befriender enters, create a 4/4 white Beast creature token with “This creature can't attack or block alone.”

As long as you control four or more creature tokens, creature tokens you control have flying.

Trapped in the Screen

Two generic, one white enchantment – Common

Ward two generic (Whenever this enchantment becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays two generic.)

When Trapped in the Screen enters, exile target artifact, creature, or enchantment an opponent controls until Trapped in the Screen leaves the battlefield.

Unidentified Hovership

One generic, two white artifact – Vehicle – 2/2 – Rare

Flying

When Unindetified Hovership enters, exile up to one target creature with toughness 5 or less.

When Unidentified Hovership leaves the battlefield, the exiled card's owner manifests dread.

Crew 1

Unsettling Twins

Three generic, one white creature – Human – 2/2 – Common

When Unsettling Twins enters, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Unwanted Remake

Destroy target creature. Its controller manifests dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned up at any time for its mana cost.)

Veteran Survivor

One white creature – Human Survivor – 2/1 – Uncommon

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Veteran Survivor is tapped, exile up to one target card from a graveyard.

As long as there are three or more cards exiled with Veteran Survivor, it gets +3/+3 and has hexproof. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

