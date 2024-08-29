Mualani is a 5-star Hydro character who first appeared in Genshin Impact during version 5.0. This tour guide and water sports shop owner is the first 5-star of Natlan. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Mualani, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Character Trailer: “Mualani: The Ultimate Sightseeing Experience” | Genshin Impact #Mualani

Genshin Impact Guide – Mualani Weapon and Artifact Build

Mualani will be available during the first phase of Version 5.0. She will be available for players to wish for until September 17, 2024, alongside Kaedehara Kazuha.

Mualani Talent Priority

When leveling Mualani's Talents, level up her Skill first, as it increases the DMG it deals. Her Skill is her bread and butter, so it must be prioritized. Next, you can level up her Burst to increase its DMG. Finally, level up her Normal Attack.

Mualani Weapon Guide

Surf's Up

Surf's Up is Mualani's best Weapon, as the HP increases the damage her Skill and Burst does thanks to their HP scaling. Not only that, but it also increases the Normal Attack DMG that she deals thanks to the passive skill. Players will have to place her in a Vaporize team, however, to maximize the damage it provides.

Ring of Yaxche

This is a decent 4-star Catalyst for Mualani, as it buffs her Normal Attack DMG whenever she uses her Elemental Skill. This bonus DMG scales with Mualani's Max HP, so players will have no problem reaching the maximum buff value (at least 27,000 HP).

Ash-Graven Drinking Horn

This is another good 4-star alternative for Mualani. It provides bursts of AoE DMG every 15 seconds, and scales to Mualani's HP. This is especially good for when the player has to fight multiple enemies at a time.

There are, however, two downsides. The first is that it is a reward for an upcoming event. If players miss the event, they will no longer have access to the weapon. The second is that, outside of the AoE DMG, it is just a stat stick.

Mualani Artifact Guide

4-piece Obsidian Codex

This is perhaps the best Artifact set for Mualani. As Mualani will constantly be in Nightsoul's Blessing, she will be able to enjoy the 15% damage increase that the Artifact set provides. Not only that, but as she is constantly consuming Nightsoul points, she will have 100% uptime for the Artifact's 40% CRIT Rate bonus while in the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

4-piece Heart of Depth

This is a good alternative Artifact set for Mualani, as it increases her Hydro DMG, while also increasing her Normal and Charged Attack DMG after she uses her Elemental Skill. This Artifact set provides an overall damage increase for Mualani. However, as it does not give her CRIT Rate like Obsidian Codex has, players will need to roll for good substats.

Artifact Main Stats

As for Artifact Main Stats, get HP% or Elemental mastery for the Sands, HP% or Hydro DMG Bonus for the Goblet, and CRIT Rate or DMG for the Crown, depending on what Catalyst you are using. For substats, focus on CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG (based on what you need), HP%, Elemental mastery, and Energy Recharge.

Mualani Team Guide

Mualani excels in elemental reaction teams as the primary Hydro applicator. As such, her team composition changes based on what Elemental Reaction the player wants to use.

Vaporize Team: Mualani, Sucrose, Xiangling, Bennett

This Vaporize Team is a great team for Mualani and is also Free-to-play friendly. Xiangling will be the main source of off-field Pyro DMG, allowing Mualani to Vaporize enemies with her attacks. Sucrose's Burst will help in clumping enemies together, while Bennett will be the support of the team.

Players can replace Sucrose with Kazuha for an easier experience, as Kazuha's crowd control is tied to his Skill instead of the Burst.

Electro-Charged Team: Mualani, Fischl, Yae Miko, Xingqiu

This is another good team for Mualani, focusing instead on Electro-charged as the main Elemental Reaction. Fischl and Yae Miko can provide the off-field Electro DMG, while Mualani and Xingqiu will apply Hydro on enemies.

Instead of Xingqiu, players can choose to bring Furina and Yelan. The only downside of this team is that Electro-Charged is not the best elemental reaction in terms of damage, especially if the player is only fighting a single enemy.

Mixed Team: Mualani, Dendro Traveller, Xiangling, Xingqiu

This team uses a combination of numerous Elemental Reactions, with the main one being Burgeon. Dendro Traveller can apply Dendro off-field, with Mualani providing the Hydro to activate Bloom. Xiangling can then apply Pyro on the Blooms, creating Burgeon reactions.

Alternatively, players can turn this into a Hyperbloom team by replacing Xiangling with Fischl or Yae Miko.

Of course, there are other teams that the player can ruin with Mualani in Genshin Impact. These teams just serve as a guideline for players who need a place to start. At the end of the day, you can use these guides and replace some characters with your preferred ones or based on who you have on your roster. Don't ever feel pressured to chase characters just to complete lineups!

That's all for our guide on Mualani's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Mualani will be available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 5.0. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her, which might not come along until a couple of months or updates from now.