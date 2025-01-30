ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick as the UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card gets underway. This next bout takes place in the Featherweight (145) Division as Tajikistan's Muhammad Naimov takes on Australia's newcomer Kaan Ofli in an exciting scrap to open the Main Card action. Check the UFC odds series for our Naimov-Ofli prediction and pick.

Muhammad Naimov (11-3) has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC in 2023. After opening his run with three-straight wins over Jamie Mullarkey, Nathaniel Wood, and Erik Silva, he dropped his first bout most recently to Felipe Lima via submission. He'll look to bounce back as the stern betting favorite this time around. Naimov stands 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach.

Kaan Ofli (11-3-1) will be making his second UFC appearance following a debut loss to Mairon Santos. He was notably a contestant on the Ultimate Fighter 32 and has a successful run on the show before running into his first loss. Now, he'll look to make a name for himself by notching a win over a dangerous and established opponent. Ofli stands 5-foot-7 with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Muhammad Naimov-Kaan Ofli Odds

Muhammad Naimov: -340

Kaan Ofli: +270

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Muhammad Naimov Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Felipe Lima – SUB (rear naked choke, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Muhammad Naimov comes into this bout following a tough loss against a young and hungry up-and-comer in Felipe Lima. It was the first time he was submitted in his career and actually marked the first-ever time he was finished in a fight. Naimov is extremely technical when it comes to his wrestling and typically, he's very good about defending himself in grappling situations. His striking has improved greatly since his debut and he'll certainly have more knockout power than his opponent in this one.

Muhammad Naimov can also be seen as the stronger grappling despite the fact he has less submission wins than his opponent. Naimov has been facing tough competition since making his debut, so he shouldn't be deterred by a newcomer who lost his last fight. Expect to see the best version of Naimov ahead of this fight as he's made stern changes to his camp and has dialed-in his weight cut. He should also prove to be the more physically imposing opponent as he'll try to clinch and grapple his opponent.

Why Kaan Ofli Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mairon Santos – TKO (ground strikes)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Kaan Ofli will be looking for a better result this time around after losing to Mairon Santos in The Ultimate Fighter 32 Finale. He was knocked out badly and may be a bit hesitant heading into this one, but he'll have to be confident in his skills and sure of his game plan if he wants the upset over a dangerous opponent like Naimov. While Ofli is measured in his approach, he likes to slowly walk his opponents down, usually taking the center of the octagon before opening with his striking.

With five submissions under his belt, Ofli is able to work opponents to the ground with solid wrestling and find submissions from unlikely positions. It'll be interesting to see if he favors more of a grappling approach ahead of this one, or if he's content standing and striking with his opponent. Ofli's best chance to win will come if he's able to remain patient and work off Naimov's mistakes, which we've seen him make in the past during previous bouts.

Final Muhammad Naimov-Kaan Ofli Prediction & Pick

This is another exciting fight and we'll have a great start to the Main Card with this one. Muhammad Naimov is in a great spot to regain his momentum following a bad loss, so we should see the best version of him coming into this fight as the sizable betting favorite. Kaan Ofli, on the other hand, will also be looking to bounce back and make the most of his second chance from the UFC.

While Ofli is a very patient and cerebral striker in his own right, we have to give the striking advantage to Muhammad Naimov and the power he throws with. He's also the more explosive fighter and can certainly hold his own during the grappling exchanges. Kaan Ofli has more submissions under his belt and will be a threat throughout this whole fight, but Naimov has proven an ability to survive submission attempts and he'll be extra careful during this fight after having lost his last one by choke.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the betting favorite in Muhammad Naimov to win this fight as it likely goes to a judges' decision.

Final Muhammad Naimov-Kaan Ofli Prediction & Pick: Muhammad Naimov (-340); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-166)