Warner Bros. and Player First Games’ platform fighting game MultiVersus will be shutting down and is being pulled from storefronts soon after only a few months.

The game initially released in mid-2022 in an Open Beta status. Since then, it has garnered a dedicated community through its regular updates, both to the game and the devs bringing the players up to date with the process. On November 2022 however, Player First Games went radio silent about the game after dropping the update.

When will MultiVersus Open Beta shut down?

In a surprise announcement by Player First Games co-founder and CEO Tony Huynh, MultiVersus will undergo reworks starting June 25, 2023. After this date, the game will cease receiving updates and will be brought offline until the official launch of the game in early 2024.

MultiVersus will be taken down from digital storefronts, meaning players can no longer download it, starting April 4, 2023. Gleamium will be unavailable for purchase on the same date. Players who download the game before April 4 but uninstall it will be able to re-download it to their system even after the game is taken offline. These players will have limited offline access to the training room and local matches, and can access to all previously earned and purchased characters and cosmetic items.

MultiVersus shut down announcement

The announcement posted on the official MultiVersus website as well as their official social media came as a shock for everyone, especially the playerbase that was kept in the dark for several months. The announcement can be read in its entirety below.

Hi everyone,

This is Tony from Player First Games.

I’m here today on behalf of the entire MultiVersus team to say thank you for your support during our Open Beta. We’ve been excited to see the interest and enthusiasm from the community and your feedback has been invaluable. We continue to be humbled by the awards the game has received and excited to see the enjoyment that MultiVersus has brought to players.

Throughout our Open Beta, we’ve been working hard to build the best gameplay experience, and we appreciate all of the inspiration you’ve given us. Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for us and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus.

We know there’s still a lot of work to do. As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.

To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.

I’m sure you’re wondering what this means for you. During this downtime, all online modes and features will be unavailable. You will have limited offline access to the training room (known as The Lab) and local matches, along with access to your characters and cosmetic items within these modes.

We do know that this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back. We’ll also ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over when MultiVersus returns next year, with a variety of new content, features and modes. Along the way, we’ll be providing updates so keep an eye on our social channels and website, as well as our dedicated FAQ.

Thank you again to the entire MultiVersus community. We greatly appreciate your passion and excitement and can’t wait to share our next chapter with you.

The part that made players mad: No Refunds

The shutdown announcement also came with a FAQ section. Some of these simply reiterate the points made in the main announcement in a more digestible form, but the other bullets provide more information.